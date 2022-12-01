News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dental Association Says Dental Grant Increase ‘first Step’ To Improve Dental Access

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 12:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) says that the increase in the MSD Dental Special Needs grants is the first step to improving low-income adult dental access. From 1 December 2022, the annual limit for special needs grants for dental treatment will increase from $300 to $1,000.

“The $300 limit had not increased for a quarter of a century. The Association is pleased that our advocacy for increasing access to dental care for low-income families has succeeded,” said NZDA President Dr Erin Collins.

Another change is the removal of the requirement for immediate and essential dental treatment to have arisen from a dental emergency.

“For a long-time NZDA has advocated that government needed to address dental grants. A robust report commissioned by NZDA urgently recommended it. The Finance Minister does deserve some credit for finding the room in the Budget to make this change. We also want to acknowledge the efforts of Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

In the lead-up to the 2020 general election the NZDA highlighted the need to improve access to dental care for low-income and vulnerable New Zealanders with a mobile dental clinic on Parliament’s forecourt. The event launched Access To Oral Health Services For Low Income Adults: Building on our policy position, a report outlining workable solutions to low-income dental access.

© Scoop Media

