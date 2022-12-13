News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dentists Help Low-income Adults With Charity Grant

Tuesday, 13 December 2022, 9:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

A grant from the New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) and Aotearoa Charity Hospital (ARCH) has helped transform the lives of some low-income patients.

Mt Albert dentist Dr Riddhi Patel has helped 16 patients so far with dental treatment that they could not ordinarily access thanks to one of five $10,000 ARCH grants.

“Our area has benefited greatly from this grant. Many of the patients that we are seeing are low-income or no-income adults, often holding a community card or are on benefits.

“This grant has allowed us to help16 low-income adults receive 88 dental treatments and ran until 5 December,” said Dr Patel.

“It is immensely satisfying to help patients who require much needed dental care. We are very grateful to the New Zealand Dental Association and Aotearoa Charity Hospital for awarding this grant.”

Patient Jidapa Waites was pleased with her clean and restoration work.

“I needed this dental treatment, it’s not usually something I could afford. I am pleased this grant provided a cleaning for my teeth and some required fillings,” said Jidapa Waites.

The funds covered dental materials, a dental assistant, and running costs of instruments and equipment. Dr Patel’s time, as with all dentists receiving this grant, was provided voluntarily.

Notes to editors:

Grants funds criteria:

Funded treatment for current community service card holders or low-income adults

All treatment must be for restorative purposes not cosmetic

Funds must be utilised to treat multiple high needs adults

Practitioners to provide treatment on voluntary basis only

ARCH Grants total $50,000

