News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

A Little Prick Could Be The Difference Between Life And Death For Kiwi Men

Friday, 16 December 2022, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Prostate Cancer Foundation

As the House winds up for Christmas, the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ (PCFNZ) welcomes not just the fundraising aspect of the Hansard Auction by ACT Leader David Seymour with the support of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, but the opportunity it affords to remind Kiwi men that best gift their health can receive may just be a little prick.

The PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) blood test, to be specific.

Early detection saves lives - 1 in 8 men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime, around 4000 men are diagnosed with, and 700 die of, the disease every year.

Evidence suggests that the single most effective, and perhaps least expensive, way to improve prostate cancer outcomes in Aotearoa New Zealand is for men to make the time to speak to their GPs when they reach the age of 50 (or 40 if they have a family history) and ask about getting a PSA blood test.

"We’re absolutely astounded where the "Arrogant Prick" auction is headed and very grateful to David Seymour and Jacinda Ardern for their inventive joint effort to make a difference to this, Aotearoa New Zealand’s most commonly diagnosed cancer" says PCFNZ Chief Executive Peter Dickens.

"Not only will this help us provide a wide range of services such as free counselling, nationwide support groups, online support, crisis financial assistance, a nurse-led information service and more, that men and their families affected by the disease rely on from us every day, but it also gives us the chance to remind men of how best they can protect their health and be there for their loved ones for many holidays to come."

"Kiwi men deserve the chance to live their best lives and if we could ensure that every man with prostate cancer was diagnosed early with the help of a simple PSA blood test, studies suggest we could reduce the number of deaths by as much 40%. That’s 280 dads, brothers, sons and mates every year that will have another Christmas with their families and whānau," says Peter.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Prostate Cancer Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 