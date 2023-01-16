News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

PMA Secures NZ Medical Treatment Scheme Contract In The Pacific

Monday, 16 January 2023, 6:33 pm
Pasifika Medical Association Group

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) have secured the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme (NZMTS) contract for the next five years, which will see PMA be actively involved in providing specialist medical services to six Pacific Island nations under the scheme – Fiji, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Kiribati and Tonga.

PMA President, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM FRACS, says he is proud that PMA is being recognised for its experience and capability to serve the Pacific region through the NZMTS.

"This is a significant contract for PMA to have secured. It recognises that we are a clinically led, culturally anchored organisation and it recognises the depth of clinical experience and leadership that we have provided over many years with our colleagues in the region."

PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen, looks forward to the work ahead and liaising with participating nations under the NZMTS.

"One of the key aspects of the scheme is to assess and bring patients from country to New Zealand, Australia or Fiji for medical treatment that they may not be able to receive in their home country.

Another component of the work is to organise visiting medical specialist teams from New Zealand and Australia who travel to the countries and work alongside their colleagues to build capacity and capability; that may involve undertaking consultations, surgery and teaching sessions. An important piece as well is to work alongside countries to build their health workforce and help strengthen their health system."

Mrs Sorensen reiterates the importance of PMA's relationships in the Pacific as a key part of carrying out the work over the next few years.

"We have long standing relationships with Pacific countries; we have been working for the last 30 years alongside Pacific countries and working in countries with our colleagues, doctors, nurses and health system staff and officials.

As an organisation, we're underpinned by a culture of service and wanting to give back to our communities and our home countries to make a difference and this is another opportunity for us to do so."

Over the course of February and March, PMA's NZMTS team will be travelling to the six island countries to work on a five year plan identifying each country's priorities.

