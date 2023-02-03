News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hato Hone St John Commemorates Waitangi Day With Wellbeing Kaupapa

Friday, 3 February 2023, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Hato Hone St John

Hato Hone St John is celebrating Waitangi Day this year by offering all manuhiri/visitors to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds a free ‘Arotake Hauora’ health check and the chance to learn lifesaving CPR skills.

A ropū (group) including our Kāhui Mauaka Māori responsiveness team, Event Health Service specialists, community educators and volunteers with clinical expertise will work alongside iwi hauora partner, Te Hau Ora o Ngāphui and Spark Health to offer a kaupapa of wellbeing at the Waitangi Festival Whānau Village area located on the Sportsgrounds.

Malcolm Kendall, Hato Hone St John’s National Māori Advisor - Customers and Supporters (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi), says Hato Hone St John already has a longstanding relationship with the Waitangi Festival as the provider of First Aid and emergency support.

“This year, we’re proud to take this support a step further with proactive wellbeing checks and CPR training. Waitangi Day for us is an important time to reaffirm our commitment as a health organisation to te Tiriti o Waitangi and our partnerships with iwi and Māori communities toward health equity,” Malcolm says.


“In the spirit of kotahitanga/unity, this year we are thrilled to be sharing a space at Waitangi with our hauora partner from the iwi of Ngāpuhi. Together, we’ll be hosting manuhiri in a fun, relaxing environment and with a focus on wellbeing – which could for some mean the gift of more time with their whānau. That’s a kaupapa worth celebrating on Waitangi Day.”

The Arotake hauora health check includes blood pressure and blood glucose checks, as well as advice from clinical experts.

The results are recorded on a small pocket-sized passport which whānau can then take with them to their next doctor’s appointment. It also includes relevant and supporting health advice.

Hato Hone St John will also offer its 3 Steps for Life programme, including interactive and fun sessions for tamariki, alongside a chance to practise CPR skills on manakins.

Several Hato Hone St John waka (vehicles) will be part of our interactive display, including our new Waka Manaaki ambulance with livery featuring unique Māori designs that represent all communities in Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from Hato Hone St John on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Heritage New Zealand: National War Memorial Proposed As National Historic Landmark

The Memorial consists of the Carillon with steps and fountain, completed in 1932, the Hall of Memories, completed in 1964; and the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, installed in 2004. More>>


Howard Davis: Blanchett Nails ‘Tár’

There is not much to add to Zadie Smith’s wonderfully acute assessment in The New York Review of Books. More>>

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 