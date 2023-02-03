Hato Hone St John Commemorates Waitangi Day With Wellbeing Kaupapa

Hato Hone St John is celebrating Waitangi Day this year by offering all manuhiri/visitors to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds a free ‘Arotake Hauora’ health check and the chance to learn lifesaving CPR skills.

A ropū (group) including our Kāhui Mauaka Māori responsiveness team, Event Health Service specialists, community educators and volunteers with clinical expertise will work alongside iwi hauora partner, Te Hau Ora o Ngāphui and Spark Health to offer a kaupapa of wellbeing at the Waitangi Festival Whānau Village area located on the Sportsgrounds.

Malcolm Kendall, Hato Hone St John’s National Māori Advisor - Customers and Supporters (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi), says Hato Hone St John already has a longstanding relationship with the Waitangi Festival as the provider of First Aid and emergency support.

“This year, we’re proud to take this support a step further with proactive wellbeing checks and CPR training. Waitangi Day for us is an important time to reaffirm our commitment as a health organisation to te Tiriti o Waitangi and our partnerships with iwi and Māori communities toward health equity,” Malcolm says.



“In the spirit of kotahitanga/unity, this year we are thrilled to be sharing a space at Waitangi with our hauora partner from the iwi of Ngāpuhi. Together, we’ll be hosting manuhiri in a fun, relaxing environment and with a focus on wellbeing – which could for some mean the gift of more time with their whānau. That’s a kaupapa worth celebrating on Waitangi Day.”

The Arotake hauora health check includes blood pressure and blood glucose checks, as well as advice from clinical experts.

The results are recorded on a small pocket-sized passport which whānau can then take with them to their next doctor’s appointment. It also includes relevant and supporting health advice.

Hato Hone St John will also offer its 3 Steps for Life programme, including interactive and fun sessions for tamariki, alongside a chance to practise CPR skills on manakins.

Several Hato Hone St John waka (vehicles) will be part of our interactive display, including our new Waka Manaaki ambulance with livery featuring unique Māori designs that represent all communities in Aotearoa.

