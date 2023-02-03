News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hobson’s Brand Sandwich Ham Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Listeria

Friday, 3 February 2023, 8:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Food Safety

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting Source and Supply Co Ltd in its recall of Hobson’s brand Sandwich Ham due to the possible presence of Listeria.

“Hobson’s Sandwich Ham with a batch number of 1SA4 and a best before date of 03/03/2023 is affected by this recall," says New Zealand Food Safety Deputy Director-General Vincent Arbuckle.

“The concern with this product is that it may contain Listeria, a foodborne bacterium that can make you sick.

"This product should not be eaten. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out."

Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups, such as pregnant people and their unborn babies, newborns, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

It is particularly dangerous during pregnancy as it can cause miscarriage, premature labour or stillbirth, and infection in the unborn baby.

Infection in healthy adults is unlikely to be severe, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms within a few days of eating contaminated food.

For those in the high-risk groups, it usually takes two to three weeks - or even longer - before symptoms appear.

If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

The recall affects Hobson’s brand Sandwich Ham with a batch number of 1SA4 and a best before date of 03/03/2023, which was available from these stores:

  1. Gilmours Manukau
  2. Gilmours Tauranga
  3. Gilmours Hamilton
  4. Gilmours Palmerston North
  5. Gilmours Wellington

There may be more stores affected, so for up-to-date details of the recall go to our food recall page here: Hobson’s brand Sandwich Ham | NZ Government (mpi.govt.nz).

The product is being removed from stores and has not been exported.

The product under recall was identified through routine testing and there have been no reports of associated illness.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will be working with Source and Supply Co Ltd to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

© Scoop Media

