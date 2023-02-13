News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Friendly Fangs: New Zealand Blood Service Vamps Up Otago’s Ori-week

Monday, 13 February 2023, 3:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Blood Service

It’s not just students descending on Otago’s Ori-Week this year.

There are rumors of vampire sightings across the campus with reports of mirrors being mysteriously covered and strange nocturnal happenings. However, students and faculty can rest assured they don’t need to rush for the garlic... these aren’t your average Twilight vamps (but they do want your blood).

These creatures of the night are in town with the team from New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS) as it joins the Scarfies at Otago University’s Ori-Week as part of a four-week campaign to encourage more students to join the donor registry and donate blood.

NZBS National Marketing and Communications Manager Asuka Burge says they’re really excited to be heading down to the Dunedin Ori-Week.

“We’re trying to have a little fun and encourage students to take some social action by becoming a blood donor. It’s ridiculously easy to donate blood and every donation has the potential to save up to three lives.

“We’re here to tell Otago Uni students - we don’t want your blood, sweat and tears, we just want your blood! We’re super excited to be at Ori-Week and meet our next generation of donors.”

New Zealand Blood Service has 4015 donors in the Otago region and needs to collect 264 donations each week to keep up with demand for blood and blood products.

For recent Otago University graduate and keen skier Isaac West, a trip to the snow went sour, leaving him close to losing a limb and needing 10 units of blood to stay alive.

“I think like all recipients' stories, my story is a great example that anyone could need blood at any time and at any age. I used to think I was bulletproof but it’s fair to say you don’t get to choose the cards you’re dealt, and who knows what could happen.”

After recovering from his accident, Isaac wanted to do something for those who’d selflessly gifted him his life back and started his own group of vampires and encouraged friends, classmates and teammates to roll up their sleeves and band together to donate blood.

Isaac’s team of lifesavers now has 71 members, who collectively have given 99 blood donations and 95 plasma donations, saving nearly 400 lives so far.

“Donating blood and plasma is a super easy way for students to give back to their community, an hour of your time genuinely save lives – I’m living prove of that. And it’s a pretty cool feeling when you get that notification from the NZ Blood Donor app saying you’ve saved a life.

“Without access to blood after my accident and during the multiple surgeries there’s no chance I would've been able to graduate or even still be here today, so this was my way of saying thanks to the generous strangers who donated blood.”

NZBS will be hosting a mobile blood drive at the Otago University campus from Tuesday February 28 until Thursday March 2. Anyone who can’t attend can visit its dedicated donor centre on Crawford St.

For more information on donating blood or to book an appointment to donate, either download the NZ Blood Service Donor App, visit www.nzblood.co.nz or call 0800 448 325.

About New Zealand Blood Service:

New Zealand Blood Service in a not-for-profit Crown entity responsible for the collection, processing, testing and storage and distribution of all blood and blood products in New Zealand.

We rely on voluntary and non-remunerated blood donations from individuals around the country in order to provide a constant supply of precious blood and blood products used by our health services to save thousands of lives.

Link to Video

© Scoop Media

