Bucking The Trend – Stroke Charities Join Forces To Boost Rural Support

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand and Stroke Tairāwhiti are pleased to announce that on February 28 the organisations will join forces to achieve their shared goal to reduce strokes, improve outcomes and save lives.

All services offered by both charities will continue, with Stroke Tairāwhiti teaming up with the Stroke Foundation’s Midland Region team which covers the rest of the central North Island.

The Stroke Tairāwhiti team will continue to work from the Gisborne office, helping clients and their whānau to live their best possible lives before and after stroke.

Jan Ewart, President of Stroke Tairāwhiti, says: “There are many benefits to be gained from joining New Zealand’s national stroke organisation, while still maintaining our local workforce, services, and community connections.

“We will continue to provide the same high standard of service, alongside new health promotion and stroke prevention services, including free blood pressure checks, educational resources, and online and in-person support for stroke survivors and their whānau.

“Both our organisations will be stronger together in the fight against stroke.”

Jo Lambert, Chief Executive of the Stroke Foundation, says: “The Stroke Foundation is investing in the community at a time when many local services are moving out of the region. This will enable the continuation of Stroke Tairāwhiti’s important work supporting stroke survivors and their whānau across the region.

“With one stroke taking place every 55 minutes, there are currently 64,000 people living with the after effects of their stroke, and a further 300,000 indirectly impacted. Research conducted last year predicted that by 2028, this figure would rise by 40 per cent, and we are on target to exceed this.

“Māori and Pasifika are disproportionately affected by stroke due to the social determinants of health, health inequity and lack of access – particularly in rural areas like Tairāwhiti.

“We urgently need to come together to address these inequities and slow the tide of the oncoming stroke tsunami. That is why we are joining forces with Stroke Tairāwhiti to create one nationally consistent community stroke support service for Aotearoa.

Meeting the needs of the stroke-affected community of Aotearoa

The Stroke Foundation is New Zealand’s national stroke prevention and recovery charity. For more than 40 years, we have worked to prevent stroke and help survivors access the support they need to live their best possible life after their stroke.

Our services include:

Community Stroke Advisors who support stroke survivors and their whānau in communities across the country.

Return-to-Work Advisors who help clients return to work after their stroke, working with employers and individuals to develop a practical plan.

Health promotion initiatives including campaigns, key messages to help people spot the warning signs of stroke, and specific trade-based initiatives targeted at high-risk groups.

Stroke prevention and ‘life after stroke’ resources, including information to help young people, whānau, and carers navigate the challenges of looking after a loved one after a stroke hits.

The generosity of our donors makes it possible for us to help thousands of stroke survivors every year. Our teams work in the community to ensure the best possible outcomes for stroke survivors, their whānau and carers.

Given the resources, support, and expertise the Stroke Foundation can offer, we believe this change will boost stroke prevention and health promotion services across Tairawhiti.

Stroke Tairawhiti has been operating as an incorporated society since 1993, in a region of more than 43,000 people. The charity’s major activities are the provision of life after stroke support to more than 60 people a year, the delivery of a range of rehabilitation services in the community and, raising awareness of the risks of stroke through health promotion campaigns.

The merger between the two charities will be finalised on February 28 and the Stroke Foundation’s branding will be introduced to the region soon after.

