50,000 Kiwis at Risk of Developing Glaucoma

Launch of mass glaucoma risk assessment drive marks start of Glaucoma Awareness Month

Auckland, New Zealand – Aucklanders are being encouraged to attend the launch of what is believed to be this country’s largest ever free public glaucoma risk assessment drive in a bid to catch “the thief of sight” and support Glaucoma New Zealand’s March Awareness campaign.

Optometrists, OPSM, are partnering with charity, Glaucoma New Zealand, to lift the lid on glaucoma, the eye disease that 50,000 kiwis don’t even know they have.

The glaucoma risk assessment drive will be launched with a free public event from 11.00am to 2.30pm at Britomart’s Takutai Square on Thursday 02 March.

OPSM, Eyecare Director Elizabeth Kodari says; “Glaucoma is often referred to as the ‘thief of sight’ and for very good reason because in the early stages there are usually no symptoms. With early detection and treatment glaucoma progression may be stopped in its tracks.

Elizabeth says their goal is to encourage at least 500 Kiwis who are not getting their eyes tested regularly to visit an optometrist during March and get their eyes tested. Southern Cross Health members receive a free eye test annually when they visit any of OPSM’s over 50 stores nationwide.

“This number (500) only represents 1% of those who are estimated to be walking around unknowingly with glaucoma in New Zealand. If the glaucoma awareness campaign helps drive just one person who would otherwise not be aware that they have glaucoma and we can help save their vision, then it will be worthwhile.

“At the Britomart event our experienced optometrists will do a quick, glaucoma risk assessment. This will identify any visitors who are at heightened risk of glaucoma. The test should take no more than 5 mins and is just focused on glaucoma indicators. It is not intended as a replacement for a full eye health test.”

Professor Helen Danesh-Meyer, Chairwoman of Glaucoma New Zealand, says; “We are very grateful to OPSM for their support of our campaign to increase awareness around glaucoma. So many people think it won’t happen to them, particularly those in the 40+ age range who may think they are too young to be impacted by the glaucoma thief but sadly this is not the case. I would urge anyone over 40 to safeguard their vision by committing to regular eye health checks with their local optometrist. Tests are simple and painless and are really no different to checking the brakes on your car or getting a regular WOF.”

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve and are New Zealand’s leading cause of irreversible blindness.

