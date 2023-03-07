Vertex Statement On Confirmation Of Trikafta Funding

Vertex welcomes the announcement by Pharmac confirming the listing of Trikafta® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) on the Pharmaceutical Schedule from 1 April 2023 for eligible New Zealanders with cystic fibrosis ages 6 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

“We are delighted that the Pharmac Board has confirmed New Zealanders living with cystic fibrosis, including children as young as six, will have reimbursed access to Trikafta from 1 April,” said Sabrina Barbic, Senior Country Manager, Vertex Australia and New Zealand. “In addition, Pharmac has recognised that every eligible patient should have access and acknowledges the value Trikafta can bring, not only to people living with cystic fibrosis and their caregivers, but also the wider society.”

At Vertex our ambition is to discover and develop transformative medicines for cystic fibrosis that reach all people with the disease, regardless of genotype or age. We continue to invest in clinical trials with our existing treatments, as well as research and development into new approaches, such as mRNA and gene editing technologies.

