PACMAT Deploys Primary Care And Mental Health Team To Wairoa

The Pasifika Medical Association's (PMA) Medical Assistance team (PACMAT) have deployed a primary care and mental health team to Wairoa today, following a scoping assessment last week in the district. The team will work closely with local health providers on the ground to provide medical and psychosocial support for forestry and freezing works workers.

PMA Chief Executive, Debbie Sorensen, says the deployment is necessary and will reach Pacific workers in the rural areas of the Hawke's Bay region.

"We know that there are a number of Fijian forestry and freezing works employees who are based in the Wairoa district and were impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle. Our scoping team were able to assess the immediate needs on the ground, and based on this assessment, we are deploying a multi-lingual team to respond and provide essential support.

We will continue to work collaboratively with local employers, partners and providers in the area."

Skin infections and respiratory issues continue to be presented to the team, as well as stress and anxiety following the aftermath of the cyclone. During the scoping assessment last week, the PACMAT team connected with employers in Kotemaori and Mōrere, who were interested in medical checks and mental health sessions for their employees.

The PACMAT team will deploy to Wairoa until Friday 10 March 2023.

© Scoop Media

