Calls To Extend Free Prescriptions Relief For Cyclone-affected Areas Beyond Next Week

Health in cyclone-affected areas is currently getting a boost from fees-free prescriptions, and community pharmacists and health workers are keen to see the fee waiver extended beyond its 19 March deadline.

"Access to medicines is getting such a lift from this fee waiver; we know there are fewer people in unnecessary pain, and more people receiving vital medicines such as insulin," says Mangawhai pharmacist Lanny Wong. "Patients are so thankful. This waiver also reduces the high stress and anxiety often associated with managing healthcare costs."

Te Whatu Ora removed the $5 prescription patient co-payment fee for four weeks after Cyclone Gabrielle for affected areas Northland, Tairāwhiti, Hawkes Bay and Tararua Districts.

Community pharmacists are worried about what will happen after the waiver stops.

"We know fees are a barrier for many people getting access to their prescribed medicines throughout the country, even places where there has been no flooding," says Wong. "Research shows the fees barrier can lead to whakamā, shame and embarrassment, to people missing out on food to pay for medicines, and it can even lead to unnecessary hospitalisations."

Hastings pharmacist Tanweer Shah is seeing patients who previously were unable to afford their prescription charges return to his pharmacy post cyclone Gabrielle. "It is so good to see them again, these people are coming back to us because we are able to provide a personal service and understand their issues.

Unfortunately, the $5 co-payments were a barrier for them. We are seeing more acute scripts from GP practices and the hospital coming in because we are conveniently located and we are also closer. It’s great they don’t have to drive too far and pay for petrol to seek free medicines away from the community. We’re worried when the waiver ends next week."

Wairoa pharmacist Mr Alan Chinwayange is grateful for this initiative. "When the Cyclone hit, Wairoa was cut off. For 4 days we were isolated and could not contact anyone. Civil Defence & Te Whatu Ora were great at supporting us through the crisis when the cyclone hit. This co-payment waiver is the right follow-up response by Te Whatu Ora to allow my community to focus on rebuilding. Removing the stress about money to pay for medicines helps, because I know many in my community have lost everything."

In Tararua district, Primary Care Support Pharmacist Mrs Jessica Pankhurst says the fees waiver has freed up time to focus on important healthcare services "We often need to organise WINZ payment [for prescription co-payment fees] for our patients, and all that takes time. So, it has been amazing not having to worry about patients struggling to pay this fee these past few weeks, and we have more time for [healthcare services] like medicine review, home visits, run clinics with nurses and hospital discharge follow up."

Owner of Dannevirke Pharmacy Mr Hamish Pankhurst agrees: "The area of our pharmacy services extends out to coastal Tararua. With the fees waiver, we have been able to quickly get medication out to the coast via helicopters, 4WD and the crisis team without burdening anyone or worrying them with costs. The removal of fees has been a blessing and very well received in Tararua."

"Te Whatu Ora is currently making a significant contribution to the health and wellbeing of the cyclone-affected communities with this waiver," says Wong. "We hope free prescriptions will continue beyond next week, because the need certainly will."

Notes:

- The co-payment fee is $5 per prescribed item, so one doctor’s visit could cost much more than that, depending on the number of items prescribed.

- Recently released University of Otago research shows that the co-payment leads to unnecessary hospitalisations https://www.otago.ac.nz/news/news/otago0240811.html

- According to the Ministry of Health (NZ Health Survey) 137,000 adults in New Zealand (3.3%) had at least one unfilled prescription due to cost in 2021/22.

- Other people go without other requirements for good health - such as good food, heating, clean clothes - so they can afford their medicines. Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26681431/

© Scoop Media

