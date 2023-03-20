Dentists Urge Government Action To Address Growing Oral Health Crisis

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is calling on the Government to do more to improve dental access and affordability this World Oral Health Day (20 March).

NZDA President Dr Erin Collins says there is growing sense of crisis in the country with more and more people not receiving the dental care they need.

“The Association is aware of many sad stories from our members, as well as reports in the media of New Zealanders putting off desperately needed dental care because of cost,” says Collins.

“And we’re not just talking about people on benefits or being paid minimum wage, but ordinary working kiwis struggling with the soaring cost of living.”

Last year the Government increased Special Needs Dental Grants from $300 per year, to $1,000 per year for adults on benefits and those earning minimum wage - the first increase in 25 years.

“That was a huge relief, but it’s still ambulance at the bottom of the cliff stuff and doesn’t address the underlying problems we’re facing,” says Collins.

“We believe these grants need to be made available to more people and for a range of dental treatments, including annual check-ups.

Providing this would enable us to help more people to avoid painful and costly problems later.”

The NZDA would also like to see the Government widen eligibility criteria for these grants so that more struggling kiwis can access the care they need.

“It’s clear there’s a cost-of-living crisis occurring, and households across New Zealand are being significantly squeezed, and there is no sign of these conditions changing anytime soon.”

The NZDA also believes that extending free dental care from up 18 years of age, to up to 25 years of age would be one of the most effective ways to improve oral health outcomes in New Zealand.

“Research shows that dental visits in that age group drops off dramatically after eligibility to the Community Oral Health Service expires, and the reason is down to cost,” says Collins.

“We know that extending care to this group will deliver the biggest gain in terms of enduring oral health benefits.

“The reason being is that good oral health at this stage of life acts as an overwhelming determinant for what kind of oral health people will experience later in life.”

Finally, and of serious concern, is the widespread delays in routine dental care for those under 18 years of age eligible for Government-funded dentistry through Community Oral Health Services.

“Following Covid-19 disruptions, three out of five children in many areas of the country are still awaiting their free annual dental check-up.

“These delays are persistent and being felt right across the country and is of significant concern to our membership and to parents of school age children.”

