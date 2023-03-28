News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

PACMAT To Deploy Primary Care & Mental Health Team To Vanuatu Following Impact Of Twin Cyclones

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 7:09 pm
Press Release: Pasifika Medical Association Group

Following the devastating impacts of tropical Cyclone Judy and Cyclone Kevin in Vanuatu, the Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) will be deploying a Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) to the island nation, supported by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT). The 28 day mission will see the emergency team provide primary care and mental health support to the local community affected by the recent cyclone; the team travels Wednesday 29 March 2023.

PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen, says support is being mobilised, following a request from the Vanuatu Ministry of Health through MFAT. The PACMAT team will be made up of primary care and mental health specialists experienced in emergency response.

"We've had a request to provide medical and mental health support on the ground for communities in Vanuatu affected by the recent cyclones. Homes have been damaged and everyday life has been disrupted, which sees the importance of mental health support.

"Responding during times of emergency is exactly why PACMAT exists. We've done this before and are always on standby to respond when there is a call for our teams to offer their expertise."

Mrs Sorensen says the PACMAT team are ready to serve. The team will be travelling with the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

"Whenever there is a call to action, our team are always ready and willing to serve. We're also grateful for our partnership with MFAT who are supporting the mission. 

“During times of crises, it's especially important to come together and help our communities when they are in need of support."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Pasifika Medical Association Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 