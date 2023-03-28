PACMAT To Deploy Primary Care & Mental Health Team To Vanuatu Following Impact Of Twin Cyclones

Following the devastating impacts of tropical Cyclone Judy and Cyclone Kevin in Vanuatu, the Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) will be deploying a Medical Assistance Team (PACMAT) to the island nation, supported by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT). The 28 day mission will see the emergency team provide primary care and mental health support to the local community affected by the recent cyclone; the team travels Wednesday 29 March 2023.

PMA CEO, Debbie Sorensen, says support is being mobilised, following a request from the Vanuatu Ministry of Health through MFAT. The PACMAT team will be made up of primary care and mental health specialists experienced in emergency response.

"We've had a request to provide medical and mental health support on the ground for communities in Vanuatu affected by the recent cyclones. Homes have been damaged and everyday life has been disrupted, which sees the importance of mental health support.

"Responding during times of emergency is exactly why PACMAT exists. We've done this before and are always on standby to respond when there is a call for our teams to offer their expertise."

Mrs Sorensen says the PACMAT team are ready to serve. The team will be travelling with the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), as well as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

"Whenever there is a call to action, our team are always ready and willing to serve. We're also grateful for our partnership with MFAT who are supporting the mission.

“During times of crises, it's especially important to come together and help our communities when they are in need of support."

© Scoop Media

