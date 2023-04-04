Unlocking The Healing Power And Preventative Health Benefits Of Turmeric

Unlocking the Power of Turmeric: The Benefits of Taking Curcumin and Piperine Together

Curcumin and piperine are two natural compounds that have gained much attention in recent years due to their potential health benefits. Curcumin is the active ingredient found in turmeric, a popular spice used in Indian cuisine, while piperine is a compound found in black pepper. Research has shown that these two compounds may work synergistically to enhance each other’s bioavailability and effectiveness, making it important to take them together for maximum benefits.

Why Curcumin is important?

Curcumin has been studied extensively for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease. It has also been shown to improve brain function, lower the risk of depression, and promote healthy aging.

Why Piperine is important?

While piperine doesn’t have the same health benefits as curcumin, it has been shown to enhance the bioavailability of curcumin, making it more effective. This is because piperine inhibits certain enzymes in the liver and gut that break down curcumin, allowing more of it to enter the bloodstream and reach its target tissues.

Why should they be taken together?

When taken together, curcumin and piperine work synergistically to enhance each other’s bioavailability and effectiveness. One study found that taking 20 mg of piperine with 2 grams of curcumin increased the bioavailability of curcumin by 2000%. This means that taking these two compounds together can help to maximise the health benefits of curcumin.

How to consume them?

It is important to note that while taking curcumin and piperine together can enhance their bioavailability, the way in which you consume curcumin can also affect its absorption. Studies have shown that turmeric is best cooked gently in water to increase its solubility. This helps to break down the starches in turmeric, making it easier to digest and absorb its active constituents. Therefore, adding turmeric to soups, stews, and curries may be a more effective way of consuming it than taking supplements.

Incorporating healthy fats

In addition to cooking turmeric, consuming it with healthy fats can also improve its absorption. Curcumin is not water-soluble, so it can’t be absorbed via the same pathways as water-based foods. That’s why it must be combined with a healthy fat for better absorption. This can be achieved by adding a small amount of coconut oil, olive oil, or ghee to your turmeric-containing meals. Consuming turmeric with healthy fats not only improves its absorption but also enhances its anti-inflammatory properties, making it an even more effective natural remedy for a range of health conditions.

A quick easy solution

Taking the above facts into consideration. The easiest, cheapest, safest, and most effective (Bio-available) way to consume Turmeric is the Golden Paste formula. The recipe for Turmeric Golden Paste can be found here. Or alternatively, if you wish to purchase a convenient ready-made Golden Paste, shop here.

Curcumin and piperine are natural compounds that can offer various health benefits. These benefits include reducing inflammation, enhancing brain function, and supporting healthy aging. Although curcumin is more potent than piperine, combining them is crucial to maximising their effectiveness and bioavailability. Incorporating these compounds into your diet can be simply achieved by adding black pepper and turmeric to your meals or by taking a supplement, such as Golden Paste, that contains both compounds. Additionally, adopting a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, stress management, and a balanced diet of whole foods, can help amplify the benefits of curcumin and piperine. It’s important to keep in mind that these compounds do not replace medical treatment and should only be used with a healthy lifestyle and prescribed medications. Before incorporating curcumin and piperine into your routine, it’s best to seek advice from a healthcare professional, as with any new dietary practice or supplement.

