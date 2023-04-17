News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New CME Accredited Series For Health Professionals

Monday, 17 April 2023, 6:25 pm
Press Release: ANZMES

ANZMES is excited to announce a new CME accredited education series for health professionals, providing monthly news, articles and podcasts with the latest evidence based information about Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), launching on the 13th of April.

Each month we will be talking to leading ME/CFS experts to provide clinicians with the latest information about ME/CFS, including diagnosis, best practice management, offering case studies and links to deep dive content and research to help you and your patients understand and manage both ME/CFS and Long COVID.

“ME/CFS is a complex and often misunderstood condition and we believe that education is key to improving outcomes for patients,” says ANZMES president, Fiona Charlton.

“We understand that there is a lot of information out there quoting flawed studies and offering outdated advice. We also understand how time poor health professionals can be. That is why we are offering a comprehensive and robust program with up-to-date, peer-reviewed information that gives them valuable CME credits, in a flexible, online format that is easy to access and digest.

“We’re thrilled to launch this resource to help healthcare professionals gain a better understanding of the condition.”

The podcast will feature interviews with leading experts, researchers, clinicians and patient advocates, including Dr Ros Vallings, Emeritus Professor Warren Tate, Dr Anna Brooks, Dr Neera Jain, and Dr Lynette Hodges and will cover a range of topics from classification and symptomology, best practice management, and biomedical research advances.

With informative and engaging discussions, this series promises to shed light on the many facets of ME/CFS where health professionals can explore the latest findings, treatments and lived experience of this debilitating illness.

The Associated New Zealand Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Society, (ANZMES) is the national advisory body for ME/CFS in New Zealand, offering representation, information, national level support and research funding. ANZMES is a RNZCGP registered provider for continuing education.

