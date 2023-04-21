New Chief Executive For Te Tāhū Hauora Health Quality & Safety Commission

Te Tāhū Hauora Health Quality & Safety Commission has today announced the appointment of Dr Peter Jansen as its new chief executive.

Acting board chair Rae Lamb says Dr Jansen has had a long and distinguished health career and the board is delighted he has accepted this position.

Dr Jansen (Ngāti Hinerangi, Ngāti Raukawa) is currently the medical advisor to ACC and more recently has been the executive director of medical services and clinical governance for a large district health service in New South Wales, Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rae Lamb says, ‘Quality improvement and Māori health equity have been central themes in Dr Jansen’s career, beginning in primary care and spanning many years at ACC. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP) for his work on cultural competence and health equity for Māori. We’re very much looking forward to him bringing this expertise and experience to Te Tāhū Hauora.

‘Dr Jansen is a founding member of Te ORA (Māori Medical Practitioners Association) and Te Akoranga a Māui (the RNZCGP Māori representative group). He was also one of the first board members when our organisation was first established in late 2010.’

Dr Jansen will take up his new role on 22 May 2023.

Ms Lamb says, ‘Dr Janice Wilson stepped down as the inaugural chief executive on 20 April after more than 12 years at the helm and made an outstanding contribution to the organisation during her tenure. On behalf of the board, we wish Dr Wilson well for her future endeavours.’

