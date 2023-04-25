Unions Welcome Interim Pay Equity Offer

Representatives of MERAS, the midwives’ union, are pleased to finally have seen the details of an interim pay equity offer for around 1750 midwives and maternity care assistants employed directly by Te Whatu Ora in its hospitals and primary units.

MERAS Co-leader Jill Ovens received the interim offer on Monday at a meeting with Te Whatu Ora.

Earlier this year MERAS had presented a proposal for an interim pay equity adjustment with the support of NZNO, joint partner in the midwifery claim.

This came after Te Whatu Ora completely ignored the midwives in their maternity hospitals and units when it was announced nurses were to be paid an interim pay equity adjustment in February/March. This meant nurses were being paid in excess of $11,000 a year more than the midwives who are responsible for directing and supervising them in maternity wards.

“Midwives didn’t begrudge nurses getting higher pay, but both have been in parallel pay equity processes since 2018, and it is unfair that the midwives’ claim has constantly been put on the back burner,” Ms Ovens says.

Monday’s interim pay equity offer for midwives addresses the current situation but is not the final settlement as there are unresolved issues in relation to previous backpay agreements, choice of appropriate comparators, and calculations of the extent of the undervaluation.

The unions are aiming to get agreement with Te Whatu Ora on a Memorandum of Understanding in time for meetings planned for Friday 5th May, International Midwives Day. The proposed interim pay equity adjustment then has to go to a vote of all midwives and maternity care assistants covered by the pay equity claim.

Also on Monday, MERAS and the employers in private primary maternity units and hospitals met with the Te Whatu Ora commissioning team to progress the pay equity claim filed by MERAS last year on behalf of around 200 midwives employed in what is known as the ‘funded maternity sector’.

“Midwives working in the private primary units should be paid in line with their colleagues working for Te Whatu Ora”, Ms Ovens says.

No details will be made public until after those covered by the claim have voted on the offer which is likely to be 12th May.

© Scoop Media

