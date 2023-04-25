News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Unions Welcome Interim Pay Equity Offer

Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 6:46 pm
Press Release: MERAS

Representatives of MERAS, the midwives’ union, are pleased to finally have seen the details of an interim pay equity offer for around 1750 midwives and maternity care assistants employed directly by Te Whatu Ora in its hospitals and primary units.

MERAS Co-leader Jill Ovens received the interim offer on Monday at a meeting with Te Whatu Ora.

Earlier this year MERAS had presented a proposal for an interim pay equity adjustment with the support of NZNO, joint partner in the midwifery claim.

This came after Te Whatu Ora completely ignored the midwives in their maternity hospitals and units when it was announced nurses were to be paid an interim pay equity adjustment in February/March. This meant nurses were being paid in excess of $11,000 a year more than the midwives who are responsible for directing and supervising them in maternity wards.

“Midwives didn’t begrudge nurses getting higher pay, but both have been in parallel pay equity processes since 2018, and it is unfair that the midwives’ claim has constantly been put on the back burner,” Ms Ovens says.

Monday’s interim pay equity offer for midwives addresses the current situation but is not the final settlement as there are unresolved issues in relation to previous backpay agreements, choice of appropriate comparators, and calculations of the extent of the undervaluation.

The unions are aiming to get agreement with Te Whatu Ora on a Memorandum of Understanding in time for meetings planned for Friday 5th May, International Midwives Day. The proposed interim pay equity adjustment then has to go to a vote of all midwives and maternity care assistants covered by the pay equity claim.

Also on Monday, MERAS and the employers in private primary maternity units and hospitals met with the Te Whatu Ora commissioning team to progress the pay equity claim filed by MERAS last year on behalf of around 200 midwives employed in what is known as the ‘funded maternity sector’.

“Midwives working in the private primary units should be paid in line with their colleagues working for Te Whatu Ora”, Ms Ovens says.

No details will be made public until after those covered by the claim have voted on the offer which is likely to be 12th May.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MERAS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Lucy Cooper: Wellington Scrabble Club On The Move

After 4 years at the Vogelmorn Bowling Club, members of the word game club will now exchange tiles and balance their racks at Victoria Bridge Club in Thorndon. More>>

Howard Davis: Dave Flynn's Airs & Graces


The NZSQ celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a wonderful assortment of Irish reels, jigs, polkas, and contemporary pieces lead by guitarist and composer Dave Flynn and an assortment of traditional musicians. More>>



WOMAD: The Garifuna Collective

With infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and a deep sense of rich musical tradition, this band from Belize supplies a fascinating and unique Afro-Caribbean Creole sound. More>>

WOMAD: Mdou Moctar

The shifting sands of the Sahara desert have birthed many wonders, but the Hendrix Of The Sahara has traveled on the wind further and faster than any other. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 