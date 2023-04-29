News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Diversity, Inclusion And Equity Focus Of World Veterinary Day 2023

Saturday, 29 April 2023, 12:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Veterinary Association

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) is celebrating the incredible diversity of people who make up its profession as part of today’s World Veterinary Day 2023.

This year’s global theme promotes diversity, equity, and inclusiveness within the international veterinary workforce. Here in Aotearoa, the NZVA has encouraged veterinarians to share their personal career stories to highlight the many different people and roles that are represented across the industry. This includes, but is not limited to, veterinarians from a wide range of countries and cultures, members of the LGBTQI+ community, people living with disabilities and neurodiversity, those who are at different stages of their career, and vets working both in clinical and non-clinical roles. Some of their stories are available at https://nzva.org.nz/public/vet-career/wvd2023

NZVA Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bryant says a diverse workforce provides opportunities for professionals to learn from one another and encourages a safe environment where veterinarians can thrive. "Veterinarians with a range of different backgrounds and experiences are part of our communities. They are working in clinics across the country - from tiny rural towns to big central practices - and they are all dedicated to delivering the best care possible for animals and their owners."

Promoting the diversity in Aotearoa New Zealand’s veterinary profession supports the NZVA’s vision of a vibrant and diverse industry that is inclusive and collegial.

This World Veterinary Day is even more special for Aotearoa New Zealand, given that 2023 is the NZVA’s 100th anniversary. Centenary celebrations are taking place throughout the year and will be centred around the NZVA’s annual conference in June. To read more about the centenary visit https://nzva.org.nz/centenary/

