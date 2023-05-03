One Stroke Organisation For NZ

It is with great pleasure that the Boards of The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand (SFNZ) and Stroke Central New Zealand can now announce that they have signed the Implementation Deed – the legal document which sets out the process we will follow over the next two months to enable the smooth transition to one national organisation.

Transition date

We are working towards an anticipated transition date of 1 July 2023, from which point forward our two organisations will operate as one, under the existing structure of SFNZ. From 1 July Stroke Central will cease operating and its people, services and assets will transfer to SFNZ. Once this has occurred and all compliance aspects have been completed, Stroke Central will be wound up. Our purpose As we work towards this milestone it is important to remind ourselves of our common purpose - to prevent strokes, improve outcomes and save lives. In uniting our organisations, we will have a stronger national voice to advocate for the stroke affected community of New Zealand, while ensuring consistent, evidence-based, quality services are delivered no matter where someone lives.

The Transition Co-Governance Group This group of representatives from both organisations has been created to oversee the transition process. It includes John Gommans (Chair of SFNZ) and Robin Boldarin (President of Stroke Central) and two further representatives from each Board; Catherine Epps and Derek McCormack from SFNZ, and Michele Halford and Tony Biss from Stroke Central.

The oversight role of the Transition Co-Governance group will continue after 1 July, to support and monitor the seamless transfer and delivery of services within Central region. Reporting to this CoGovernance Group are the respective CEOs of Stroke Central and SFNZ. Central Region after 1 July From 1 July, Stroke Central will become the Central Region of SFNZ, with David Halford (the current interim CEO of Stroke Central) becoming the new General Manager for Central Region, alongside his colleagues in the Northern, Midland and Southern regions. His role is part of the National Leadership Team of SFNZ, and has budgetary and delivery responsibilities for all services in the Central Region. David has kindly agreed to extend his tenure to assist with the smooth transition of Stroke Central’s services to SFNZ. David will report to Jo Lambert, who will be continuing in her role as CEO of SFNZ.

Stroke Central Staff Over the last few months there have been regular meetings with the Stroke Central team and all staff that wish to transfer to SFNZ will be able to do so. Their employment with Stroke Central will cease on 30th June, and they will join SFNZ as new employees on 1 July. The team is excited about the prospect of joining SFNZ and becoming part of an 80-strong national team across the country delivering much needed support to the stroke affected community of New Zealand.

What will Change

You may not notice many changes straight away, though behind the scenes there will be immediate improvements to technology and back-office support systems for the Stroke Central team. All of these are designed to help us do more for more people by working smarter not harder, and the Stroke Central team will be receiving comprehensive training in June, in readiness for the transition to SFNZ.

Our goal will always be to provide the same high standard of support that the Central region has enjoyed for many years, alongside new health promotion, stroke prevention and life after stroke services, (including free blood pressure checks, educational resources, and online and in-person support for stroke survivors and their whānau).

Financial implications

Importantly, donations and grants received specifically for the region will continue to benefit the people in Central region. In addition, SFNZ’s Fundraising team will be implementing a fundraising programme to increase financial support through grants, trusts, philanthropy, sponsorships and individual giving.

Stroke Clubs and Members

We really value the energy and enthusiasm that Stroke Central’s members and volunteers have put into supporting the organisation over the years. While the Stroke Foundation’s constitution is not based on a membership model, there will be ways for Stroke Central’s members to be involved as part of our supporter family – and affiliated stroke clubs – to help stroke survivors and their whānau across the lower North Island. In the same way that SFNZ has always supported Stroke Clubs across the country, we will continue to do so in the Central region. There are a range of options available to support the ongoing viability of these important community support networks, from very light touch to direct affiliation. We look forward to engaging with Central region’s membership to work through the option that is preferred for clubs in each location.

We will update you with more information, as it becomes available. If you have any questions in the meantime, please get in touch with Stroke Foundation CEO Jo Lambert at jo.lambert@stroke.org.nz or with David Halford, Interim CEO at Stroke Central at davidhalford@strokecentral.org.nz Nga mihi nui John Gommans and Robin Boldarin Transition Co-Governance Group Stroke Foundation of New Zealand PO Box 12-482, Thorndon, Wellington 6144 www.stroke.org.nz

