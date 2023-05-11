A Call For Clinics To Treat Healthcare Workers Suffering From Long COVID

Te Whatu Ora is being urged to support multidisciplinary clinics for healthcare workers suffering from Long COVID by the authors of a case study looking at a successful clinic doing just that in Taranaki.

The study published in the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre outlines the work of a multidisciplinary clinic treating Te Whatu Ora staff.

One of the authors, Dr Jonathan Jarman, a former Medical Officer of Health for Taranaki, says Long COVID is emerging as a global public health concern with some referring to it as a new epidemic. “Healthcare workers have a high level of exposure to COVID-19. A significant number of those with the virus will go on to experience symptoms such as fatigue and breathlessness for many months.”

The Taranaki Long COVID Clinic was developed for staff by the Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Occupational Health departments in May 2022. At 12 weeks post-infection, staff who have had COVID-19 are interviewed by occupational health staff and the impact of the disease is measured. If there is mild impairment, staff are given a strategy to self-manage and if symptoms are moderate to severe then more targeted care is offered. A symptom map is completed, and referrals are made to the appropriate allied health professional.

Staff running the clinic are collaborating with national and international groups to ensure that the clinic is offering an appropriate response but as Dr Jarman points out, there is no dedicated funding for the service. “Most of the work to develop the service and create resources needed to be done in people’s spare time.”

“The occupational health and allied health teams that worked together to create this unique service helping people cope with moderate to severe symptoms found the experience both humbling and motivating.”

“We recommend that Te Whatu Ora recognises the burden of this seemingly neglected disease and appropriately funds services for people who are likely to have acquired Long COVID through their work rather than relying on the goodwill of health professionals working in their spare time.”

