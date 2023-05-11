News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

A Call For Clinics To Treat Healthcare Workers Suffering From Long COVID

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 2:36 pm
Press Release: Public Health Communication Centre

Te Whatu Ora is being urged to support multidisciplinary clinics for healthcare workers suffering from Long COVID by the authors of a case study looking at a successful clinic doing just that in Taranaki.

The study published in the latest Briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre outlines the work of a multidisciplinary clinic treating Te Whatu Ora staff.

One of the authors, Dr Jonathan Jarman, a former Medical Officer of Health for Taranaki, says Long COVID is emerging as a global public health concern with some referring to it as a new epidemic. “Healthcare workers have a high level of exposure to COVID-19. A significant number of those with the virus will go on to experience symptoms such as fatigue and breathlessness for many months.”

The Taranaki Long COVID Clinic was developed for staff by the Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Occupational Health departments in May 2022. At 12 weeks post-infection, staff who have had COVID-19 are interviewed by occupational health staff and the impact of the disease is measured. If there is mild impairment, staff are given a strategy to self-manage and if symptoms are moderate to severe then more targeted care is offered. A symptom map is completed, and referrals are made to the appropriate allied health professional.

Staff running the clinic are collaborating with national and international groups to ensure that the clinic is offering an appropriate response but as Dr Jarman points out, there is no dedicated funding for the service. “Most of the work to develop the service and create resources needed to be done in people’s spare time.”

“The occupational health and allied health teams that worked together to create this unique service helping people cope with moderate to severe symptoms found the experience both humbling and motivating.”

“We recommend that Te Whatu Ora recognises the burden of this seemingly neglected disease and appropriately funds services for people who are likely to have acquired Long COVID through their work rather than relying on the goodwill of health professionals working in their spare time.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Health Communication Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

Winter Games NZ: Secures 5-Year Funding Commitment

CEO Marty Toomey says, “This will allow us to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the world through epic content captured during the biggest snow sports programme we have ever delivered. More>>


Auckland Live: Prima Facie Debuts in Auckland

Auckland Live and Plumb Theatre present the NZ premiere of the 2023 Olivier award-winning and critically acclaimed one-woman play from June 21-July 2 at the Herald Theatre, Aotea Centre. More>>



Aroha Awarau: Acting PM Sepuloni Supports Wāhine Māori Theatre After Tough Week

Days after she had to deal with one of her Labour MPs defecting, acting Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni ended the week by attending two plays featuring an all wāhine Māori cast. More>>

Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, and a spectacular headline slot at CMC Rocks QLD, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour

At sixty-five, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at this year's festival. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 