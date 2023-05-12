News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Priority Of Asian Women Dropped As Revamped Screening Programme Gets Underway

Friday, 12 May 2023, 6:59 pm
Press Release: Federation of Womens Health Councils

Federation of Women’s Health Councils (FWHC) is calling on Te Whatu Ora’s National Public Health Service to do the right thing and let Asian women know they won’t be eligible for free cervical screening as from July because they have been dropped from the National Cervical Screening Programme’s (NCSP) definition for priority women.

FWHC Co-convenor Barbara Robson says, “Historically Asian women have been included in the definition, along with Māori and Pacific women, and other women who are unscreened or under-screened. This means they have been able to access free screening. It didn’t make sense to us that Asian women had been dropped off, when at February this year there were just as many Asian women as Pacific women i.e. 40,000 for each cohort, who needed to be screened to achieve equity.”

At a recent meeting with the National Screening Unit (NSU)[1] it was confirmed the decision to exclude Asian women from the definition was made quite some time ago. The decision was informed by a piece of work undertaken by a Clinical Oversight Group that considered outcomes from a cervical cancer perspective. FWHC was assured the decision would withstand public scrutiny. “If that is the case”, Ms Robson says, “then Asian women need to be told sooner rather than later.”

FWHC contends the NSU has a duty to Asian women, to make the decision public, along with the report of the Clinical Oversight Group. “Asian women deserve transparency and respect and making an announcement now will at least give those Asian women who are due for cervical screening an opportunity to have a free screen before July”, says Ms Robson. “The NSU continuing to withhold this information from Asian women is unwise. It risks a backlash and loss of trust which is potentially counterproductive”.

Of course this could all be avoided if the NCSP was fully funded by the Government, something FWHC and other groups have been requesting for years. It is the only national screening programme not to be free to all participants. As from July 26th the NCSP will implement HPV testing as the first test in the screening pathway, including the option to self-test. “This is a huge change for the programme and it seems like the ideal opportunity to fully fund the programme and make it more equitable. It would remove cost as a key barrier to participation. But FWHC cannot be confident, in this fiscally constrained environment, the Government will be convinced to do this,” says Ms Robson. “Therefore 40,000 Asian women will swell the ranks of the other vulnerable groups who struggle to pay for cervical screening, whatever the test. If they have to pay, they may delay screening or not participate at all. It seems that women are still at the forefront of government cost-cutting measures despite the talk of a women’s health strategy and achieving equity.”

[1] NSU comes under Te Whatu Ora’s National Public Health Service

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Federation of Womens Health Councils on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Auckland Festival of Photography: Lights, Camera, Action

Whakaahua Puoro Toa is accepting entries for the third Aotearoa Music Photography Awards until May 20, with 1st and 2nd prize winners announced in Auckland on May 26. More>>

New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>


Winter Games NZ: Secures 5-Year Funding Commitment

CEO Marty Toomey says, “This will allow us to showcase Aotearoa New Zealand to the world through epic content captured during the biggest snow sports programme we have ever delivered. More>>


Frontier: The Chicks Touring AUS & NZ For First Time Since 2017

Following sold out 2017 Sydney, Melbourne, and Mission Estate NZ dates, The Chicks make their triumphant return to Antipodean shores for the first time in six years. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 