News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Funding Boost A Welcome Relief For Disability Service Providers

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:44 pm
Press Release: Capital NZ

The disability sector is breathing a sigh of relief after the significant boost to funding in this year’s Budget, says New Zealand Disability Support Network CEO Peter Reynolds.

Funding to the sector will be increased by 8.2% from $2.074b in 2022/23 to $2.245b in 2023/24, with a total of $863.6m in additional funding over the next four years.

“The disability sector has been crying out for more funding as inflation has chipped away at our ability to provide services and retain staff. Disability providers want to pay staff fairly, but we have needed government funding to do so,” says Reynolds.

“This money will help to address the staffing crisis the sector has been facing due to the combined pressure of the need to pay staff more and to increase staffing levels to meet rising demand for disability services.

“The sector is currently working through pay equity negotiations to boost the incomes of disability support workers. Providers have been clear with the government that we need more money to enable a fair outcome.

“While this extra funding will help with the immediate cost pressures disability service providers are facing, that is not the end of the story. There is still a huge amount of unmet need in the disability community and that is going to require ongoing funding increases above the rate of inflation for years to come. On top of that, costs will continue to ratchet up. NZDSN will continue to engage with the government on these issues”, says Reynolds.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Capital NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland


Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>


Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 