News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

2023 Budget A Budget Of Balance

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Māori Public Health experts, Hāpai te Hauora have touted the 2023 Budget as a "Budget of balance". Budget 2023 was announced yesterday, amidst the cost-of-living crisis which is hitting vulnerable communities the hardest, and in the wake of the natural disasters earlier this year, which wreaked havoc across the country.

Hāpai te Hauora interim CEO, Jason Alexander says budget 2023 is a responsible budget, given the context. "What we saw yesterday was the Government balancing immediate needs with long-term sustainability, which is a responsible approach, provided we don’t fall into the 'buy now, pay later' debt trap".

Alexander continues "We saw investments, which have given consideration to the issues whānau are facing today - such as extending ECE payments, maintaining the free school lunches program and removing prescription co-payments. These will make a difference in the pockets of families today."

Hāpai recognises that whilst some initiatives are 'buy now, pay later', others are taking an invest now and save later approach " We saw some initiatives focussed on the broader determinants of health such as building more housing, and ensuring that current houses are warm and dry, as well as investment into improving immunisation rates and growing the health workforce.

While these won’t get the wins that we need right now, over time, we should see a return on investment with whānau living in warm, dry, healthy homes, a reduction in hospital admissions, and A&E clinics that can actually cope with the pressures on the health system".

While acknowledging the government's efforts in prioritising essential services and maintaining fiscal responsibility, Alexander highlights the need for targeted investment, enhanced support, and measures to uplift vulnerable communities and address pressing social challenges. Alexander says that some critical omissions from this budget were concerning, particularly more funding for mental health and initiatives to target our most vulnerable communities.

"Hāpai acknowledges the commitment to healthcare initiatives; however, we emphasise the need for increased investment in mental health services, to address the ongoing mental health crisis, that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. We need to strengthen social safety nets to prevent vulnerable populations from falling through the cracks".

Alexander urges decision-makers to ensure that they provide stability and certainty over the next 12 months "There needs to be some considerable balancing acts in order to ensure that the weight of the cost of living, the impacts of the cyclones and floods, and the long-term impacts of the pandemic are well managed. For Budget 2023, this will be a tight-rope walk, but it is a necessity to ensure that Aotearoa can manage through these difficult times."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hapai Te Hauora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 