News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

ANZMES Launches New Grant And Scholarship Programme To Boost ME/CFS And Long COVID Research

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 11:25 am
Press Release: ANZMES

ANZMES, New Zealand's national advisory body for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), is pleased to announce the launch of a new grant and scholarship programme for postgraduate students and academic researchers. The programme is aimed at supporting students who are interested in researching ME/CFS and long COVID.

There will be six funding opportunities awarded each year to Postgraduates who undertake research that furthers understanding, treatment, or prevention of ME/CFS and long COVID, including two $25,000 grants to support laboratory research studies and four $5,000 scholarships to support students undertaking research projects. Academic researchers can also apply for the grants.

ME/CFS is a debilitating chronic condition involving overwhelming ongoing fatigue. Although millions of people suffer with the illness worldwide there is remarkably little research or funding available.

ANZMES President, Fiona Charlton, says “we are excited to launch this new programme, which aims to support the next generation of researchers and innovators to build a vital source of New Zealand based research, contributing to knowledge and scientific progress that will benefit the community.

“Promoting and investing in ME/CFS-focussed research is a core objective of the organisation. Our funding program is made possible by the support of our members.”

Two grants are being offered for postgraduate studies or academic research in either the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, Faculty of Public Health,

or Faculty of Sport and Exercise Science to contribute towards the costs of laboratory

analysis for a research project on ME/CFS or ME/CFS and long COVID.

Four scholarship awards will be offered each year to students to contribute towards the expenses of studying for a postgraduate degree in the Faculty of Health Sciences, Public Health or Humanities/Social Sciences for a student who can demonstrate financial project cost requirements or study expenses and who are conducting study/research on ME/CFS or ME/CFS and Long

COVID.

Applicants will be selected by ANZMES on the recommendation of their Scholarships

Committee.

Applications for 2023 awards open 31 May and close 31 July.

Further information and application forms are available at https://anzmes.org.nz/research-grants-and-scholarships-programme

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ANZMES on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Association of Scrabble Players: Who Will Wear The Scrabble Crown For 2023?

Around 80 avid Scrabble players will descend on Howick this King’s Birthday weekend to decide who will be New Zealand’s 43rd Champion. More>>

Ockham Book Awards: 2023 Winners’ Announcement

Catherine Chidgey has won the $64,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for The Axeman’s Carnival, a page-turning novel of depth, pathos, and humanity that skilfully infuses comedy with a building sense of menace. More>>

Doc Edge Festival: International Film-Makers Arrive In Auckland

Doc Edge is delighted to host a group of international representatives for selected films making their World and Asia/Pacific premieres in the 18th annual festival from May 24-June 2. More>>

Auckland Live: Philharmonia Orchestra Performs A Night Of Sondheim

This performance on June 22 will bring to life Stephen Sondheim’s compositions with a full orchestra of over sixty-five musicians, together on stage with four outstanding singers. More>>


Commonwealth Foundation: New Zealander Wins Pacific Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Drawing on the disparate themes of civil war, indentured servitude, the formation of identity, and the supernatural, Himali McInnes's Kilinochchi is set during Sri Lanka's bloody civil war. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Redmer Yska's Katherine Mansfield's Europe

As befits the life of a miniature modernist, this is a small, but heavy paperback, handsomely illustrated and elegantly published by Otago University Press. More>>


New Zealand Music Month: This Year’s Theme - Community & Collaboration

This year, we celebrate working together to build a more connected and collaborative musical landscape, from songwriting experiments, content co-creation, partnerships to engage and grow audiences, through to community events. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 