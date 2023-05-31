Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
World Smokefree Day 2023 : The Job Is Not Done Yet To Achieve Smokefree 2025 For Aotearoa

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:50 am
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

As World Smokefree May draws to a close, Māori Public Health experts, Hāpai Te Hauora urge the government to maintain its Auahi Kore priority over the next two years. Hāpai Te Hauora acknowledges World Smokefree Day with Aotearoa taking significant strides towards a smokefree future, but there is much more to do.

The introduction of new legislation aimed at reducing tobacco harm is a reflection of the commitment demonstrated by lawmakers, health professionals, advocates and communities.

While the new legislation demonstrates a step forward, the Smokefree 2025 goal of less than 5% of our population smoking is far from complete. While progress has been made in reducing smoking rates, our most vulnerable communities continue to bear the brunt of tobacco-related harm. While the general population is likely to reach Smokefree 2025, once again wāhine Māori and Pacific are being left behind. Therefore, the government must ensure adequate funding and equitable regulations to ensure we can eradicate smoking from all communities.

Jason Alexander, Interim CEO of Hāpai Te Hauora says "With less than two years remaining to reach our shared goal, every action we take must be deliberate, swift, and resolute, we call on decision-makers to do the same. Hāpai Te Hauora’s Smokefree campaign; ‘We’re Backing You’ is about supporting whānau who are on their quit journey. We cannot falter or be distracted this close to the finish line, but must push forward with renewed determination."

Hāpai Te Hauora look forward to the results of a government report on the proposed regulations, and we anticipate a valuable and robust dialogue that will inform the final framework for achieving Smokefree 2025. As always input from the community is vital if we are to shape policies that are both effective and considerate of the diverse needs and perspectives across Aotearoa.

Leitu Tufuga, National Tobacco Control Advocacy Service Lead says "We must ensure that regulations and initiatives are designed with equity in mind, addressing systemic factors that contribute to smoking disparities among different population groups. By targeting these disparities, we can create a fair and inclusive smokefree future that leaves no one behind."The message is clear from our communities; tobacco has no place here."

"We are trying to break generational habits or traditions which was really common of smoking in the older people, but we want to get rid of that for our younger generation." - Wahine Māori

"Talofa Aotearoa, if you really want your families to be with you here today and tomorrow, make sure that you support this as well, kia kaha, we can do this." - Samoan woman

We cannot afford to lose focus or our sense of urgency to achieve a Smokefree Aotearoa. To do so would risk unnecessary delays, increased expenses, and most importantly, more loss of precious lives. Every life lost to a smoking-related disease is a heartbreaking tragedy that could have been prevented. We cannot leave anyone behind.

