Cauliflower Steak Predicted To Trend This Winter

Vegetables don’t have to be the side dish to main meals this winter, as the seasons brings forth a selection of delicious options for the whānau table.

A cauliflower steak*, roasted with paprika and chilli is a great quick, mid-week option. Serve it with a crisp winter salad of fresh herbs, grated carrot, apple and a handful of spinach plus protein of choice - for a complete meal.

5+ A Day Trustee and Principal Scientist and Team Leader at Plant and Food Research, Dr Carolyn Lister says as the cost of living stretches Kiwi, whānau can maximise in-season vegetables and get creative.

“It’s important to be flexible. Eating in season for better value means being willing to try whatever is on special or in good supply each week. For some of us, that means opting for a different vegetable than we’re used to cooking with and trying out new recipes,” she says.

The cooler weather means that growers throughout Aotearoa are harvesting good value, high-quality fresh produce.

This includes, in the coming months, cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, parsnips, kale, kūmara, potatoes, cabbage, leeks and pumpkin.

“With shorter days and more time spent indoors, winter offers the perfect time to embrace the flavours of the season and try some new ideas with our favourite fresh vegetables,” she says.

Dr Lister suggests whānau should aim to eat at least five servings of vegetables each day.

Winter vegetables provide a valuable source of vitamins, minerals and fibre for the whole whānau.

“Increase your vitamins A, B-group and C with carrots, cauliflower, broccoli and kūmara, get essential support for your bones from the vitamin K in parsnips and green leafy vegetables, and try using fresh herbs and spices to season your dishes.

“Throughout the winter months, eating vegetables is one of the best things you can do to help keep the bugs at bay; broccoli and cauliflower are really high in vitamin C,” says Dr Lister.

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust suggest that getting more delicious seasonal vegetables in your diet doesn’t mean you need to make tricky recipes with exotic ingredients.

They’re encouraging Kiwi shoppers to visit their website and try some of the easy recipes such as vegetable soups which offer an excellent way to serve your fresh produce, and a great way to introduce new varieties to the whole whānau. Pumpkin soup is a great example – add carrots and warming spices like ginger or try adding kale or parsnip for a nutrient boost.

For more ways to use vegetables this winter, check out the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust. You’ll find a large database of recipes for every seasonal favourite, as well as plenty of inspiration for new flavours: https://www.5aday.co.nz

*Resembling a ‘steak’ cauliflower steak is a head of cauliflower that is cut into larger slabs, instead of smaller florets. Because it's larger, it takes a little longer to roast.

About 5+ A Day

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust was established in 2007 for the benefit of all Kiwis, especially tamariki. The Trust is committed to increasing the consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables for better health in all New Zealanders. We encourage all Kiwis to eat five or more servings of colourful, fresh vegetables and two servings of fruit every day for health and vitality. Our key messages are in line with our Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation’s recommendations. The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is funded by voluntary contributions from New Zealand’s pan produce industry.

For more information on the nutrient content of winter vegetables, visit the New Zealand Food Composition Database at www.foodcomposition.co.nz

For more information on the nutrient content of winter vegetables, visit the New Zealand Food Composition Database at www.foodcomposition.co.nz

