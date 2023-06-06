Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Nurses To "Bargain Hard" For Health And Safety

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 5:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) nurses, midwives, health care assistants and kaimahi hauora who work for Te Whatu Ora say they will continue to bargain hard until their demands to be valued and safe at work are met.

Thousands of NZNO members attended 58 stop work meetings were held across the country last week where they discussed the latest employer offer of a $4000 pay rise this year across all rates and a further 3 percent next year.

Christchurch NZNO delegate Al Dietschin said attendance at the meetings was massive and that members were pretty fired up about the offer they had received.

"That Te Whatu Ora has not even come close to the rate of inflation (as was our claim) is one thing, but even more disappointing for members is that they have not responded at all to our claims around health and safety in the workplace, and that’s something that affects all New Zealanders - ourselves and the mothers, fathers, sister, brothers and loved ones who are our patients."

Across all meetings members voted in favour (approximately 98 percent majority) of returning to the negotiating table to "pursue all of our claims on the basis that the Te Whatu Ora position is unacceptable and does nothing to address the urgent needs of NZNO members."

The endorsed resolution also states that "if the negotiations have not made acceptable progress on the NZNO claims members will decide on necessary actions to achieve an acceptable settlement."

Dietschin said members were exhausted and burned out from unsafe staffing levels and high patient demand, and that the resolution sends a strong message to Te Whatu Ora that they are not in any mood to accept an offer that does not value them or address their dangerous workplaces.

He said the NZNO negotiation team would begin another two days of bargaining with Te Whatu Ora tomorrow and that the bargaining approach would be in line with the resolution and members views on the unacceptability of the offer.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Michael Cassel Group: Jason Arrow To Lead Hamilton's First International Tour

Hamilton’s first ever international tour is currently playing at Spark Arena in Auckland and will premiere in Manila in September, ahead of its Middle East premiere at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in January, 2024. More>>


Frontier Touring Company: Foo Fighters Announce Australia & NZ Stadium Tour

Following last week’s release of their universally acclaimed new album But Here We Are, the fifteen-time Grammy winners will return to Australia & NZ this summer. More>>


Willie Jackson: Kapa Haka Rangatira Among Those Honoured On King’s Birthday

The King’s Birthday & Coronation Honours list celebrates Māori from all walks of life, reflecting the achievements of those who have made a significant contribution to the community, the Minister for Māori Development said. More>>


Image Auckland: Aotearoa Music Photography Award 2023 Winners Announced

1st prize winner Andrew Cornaga's photo of Ed Sheeran is a stand out portrait that meets all the elements of technical skill, capturing his rock star pose with guitar held high, and encapsulating a triumphant night of music. More>>


Pankaj Vashisht: VFX Rising Star's Journey From Punjab Village To Bollywood

With his exceptional skills and contributions to several blockbuster movies, the VFX artist has emerged as a shining star in the world of Bollywood. Born & raised in a small village in Punjab, his journey to success showcases the power of perseverance & passion. More>>


Black Grace: Paradise Rumour Performed In Auckland

Direct from its inaugural performance at the internationally acclaimed Biennial Festival 15, this highly anticipated, one-off show, choreographed by Artistic Director Neil Ieremia, will be performed on June 7 at SkyCity Theatre. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 