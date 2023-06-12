Day Of Yoga Celebrations At The Beehive, Parliament For The International Day Of Yoga 2023

With All Blacks such as Beauden Barrett and Ma'a Nonu speaking openly about the benefits of Yoga and seemingly a new form of yoga popping up every year, there's little doubt it's become part of mainstream kiwi culture. There's hotyoga, acro yoga, restorative yoga, bump yoga, yin yoga and even bear yoga. The perception of Yoga as a ‘workout regime’ is slowly changing and its impact on the level of mind is now surfacing up.

According to Meena Satishkumar from The Art of Living Foundation, restricting ‘Yoga’ to some physical exercises is like taking the wrapping paper instead of the gift. The true benefit of yoga says Satishkumar is a precise science for attaining complete harmony between body and mind.

It includes of course the physical stretches, but that is just one of eight aspects. The other parts include meditation, breathing techniques, and even knowledge about how to go through life's ups and downs with a smile.

The 9th UN International Day of Yoga will be celebrated on 21st June 2023 in New Zealand Parliament - celebrating the complete form of yoga. This is a day of celebration and a reminder of the vast knowledge which has transformed the lives of millions around the world. It is a day to show respect to the ambassadors of this knowledge. It is a day for Yoga practitioners to renew their commitment to this knowledge and it is a perfect day for the rest to give this knowledge a chance to work miracles in their lives.

The events of the day will include yoga sessions specially designed for kids from local child-care centres, an inaugural annual event featuring Yoga, breathwork, and meditation for Public and Parliamentarians, a dedicated session for Ethnic communities in NZ, breakout sessions to facilitate learning and understanding of yoga principles and the relevance of this in today’s lifestyle.

Internationally, the number of countries recognising this day is on the rise. In 2022, over 180 countries participate every year in celebrating this day. The UN headquarters in New York lit up with the word ‘Yoga’ for International Yoga Day 2022.

The Art of Living Foundation along with The High Commission of India to New Zealand and co-hosts Minister Radhakrishnan & Member of Parliament Ingrid Leary, are excited about this event as we celebrate the International Day of Yoga to promote healthy living in New Zealand.

Ms Ingrid Leary MP added, "This event provides an exceptional opportunity to unite individuals from diverse communities and ethnic groups, fostering unity and promoting healthy living. As an experienced yoga teacher, I look forward to meeting the many people who will join us to celebrate this unifying and uplifting event."

The event promises a day filled with activities promoting physical and mental well-being, and we warmly invite all interested parties. For more information and to RSVP, please visit the following link: www.artofliving.org/nz-en/idy2023

