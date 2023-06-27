Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Hungry For A Healthy Future

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 9:51 am
Press Release: ProCare Health

With many whānau feeling the pinch this winter, ProCare is pleased to see that the Government has announced an additional $323.4 million to provide the 25% of ākonga/students (~220,000 children) experiencing the greatest socioeconomic barriers to education with access to a nutritious lunch on every school day.

Bindi Norwell, ProCare Group CEO, says “providing nutritious lunches to tamariki through this initiative takes a proactive approach to improving overall health and well-being. By ensuring that students have access to balanced and nourishing meals, we can positively impact their physical health, mental wellbeing, and cognitive development. This preventive measure is crucial in reducing the burden on our health system in the long run.”

Mihi Blair, Kaiwhakahaere Hauora Māori, Mana Taurite (GM of Māori Health and Equity) at ProCare says, “Today’s cost of living has many whānau struggling to provide the recommended three meals a day, so there are many positive flow on effects of having a nutritious kai at lunchtime. We want our tamariki to be at school with a full belly and ready to learn, not missing out because they are too hungry to concentrate.”

Having a nutritious school lunch isn’t only beneficial for students learning potential at school, but also their health overall. With healthy food comes better moods and behaviour, better dietary habits, and education on different healthy foods and cultures.

These sentiments are echoed by researchers at the University of Auckland* and Health Coalition Aotearoa**, who are also calling for an extension on the eligibility for the free school lunch programme and for longer term funding.

By investing in the health and wellbeing of our young population today, we can create a healthier and more resilient generation, ultimately alleviating the strain on our healthcare system in the future. ProCare has proudly signed the Health Coalition Aotearoa Ka Ora Ka Ako Healthy School Lunches Petition. To find out more and sign the petition to get healthy lunches in schools for more of our tamariki in Aotearoa, head here https://www.healthcoalition.org.nz/ka-ora-ka-ako/#_ftn1.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ProCare Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford.


Special Olympics NZ: Kiwi Team Conquers World Summer Games

Two centuries after Napoleon marched under the famous Brandenburg Gate in the heart of Berlin, the New Zealand Special Olympics team danced their way down the same boulevard to celebrate conquering the World Summer Games.

Shearing Sports: New Zealand Misses Out On Shears Champs Silverware

History has been made at the Golden Shears World Shearing & Woolhandling Championships in Scotland with New Zealand failing to win a single title for the first time since the first championships in 1977.


Australian Honey Products: Manuka Not The Exclusive Domain Of NZ Producers

The word 'manuka' has been in the Australian language for over 150 years, starting in Tasmania, and Māori never knew about honey until the late C19th because NZ had no native honeybees.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 