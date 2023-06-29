Last Day For Kowhai House Immunisation Hub

Kowhai House, Gisborne’s immunisation hub, is closing its doors tomorrow, Friday 30 June.

Based on Palmerston Road, it started distributing RAT tests and COVID-19 vaccinations. It later became a general immunisation hub for the te Tairāwhiti community.

Vaccinations will continue to be available to the community, Clinical Nurse Manager Sandi French says. Immunisations are available through people’s local doctor, participating pharmacies, or any weekend vaccination event.

“Even though you won’t be able to pop along to our centre, your local doctor offers all vaccinations on the schedule and our amazing local pharmacists are always there for you,” she said.

· Unichem Bramwells Pharmacy and Sean Shivnan Pharmacy offer flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to those aged 13 and over. They also offer Boostrix, a whooping cough vaccine for hapu māma.

· Horouta Pharmacy offers flu and COVID vaccinations to those aged 13 and over.

· Pharmacy 53 offers flu vaccinations for those aged four and over, as well as COVID-19 vaccinations and Boostrix for hapu māmā.

If you would like to get vaccinated at any of the above places, please call ahead of time to book an appointment. You can also visit www.bookmyvaccine.co.nz to book a time at any participating location.

“The weekend Ngati Porou Oranga or Turanga Health vaccination events are also a great way of getting vaccinated. Keep an eye out on their Facebook pages for event information.”

If you aren’t sure of what vaccinations you or your whānau need, you can visit www.immunise.health.nz.

The team at Kowhai House say they are grateful for the support the community has shown since it opened.

