Pay Equity Milestone Achieved For Midwives

A wage increase ratified today will give more than 1,150 midwives employed by Te Whatu Ora a 15 percent pay boost, Minister of Health Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced.

“The Chris Hipkins Government is committed to paying our front-line health workers fairly, with this agreement just the latest in the sector,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“I’m delighted the hardworking and predominantly female midwives of Te Whatu Ora are another step closer to getting the pay they deserve.

“This agreement means the Government will have increased the wages of our largest group of midwives by about 45 per cent since 2017.

“In addition they will receive a lump sum payment of at least $3,000.

“Graduate midwives in our public hospitals will now start work on almost $73,000 per year before overtime and allowances, while experienced midwives will be on a base rate of almost $97,000 before overtime and allowances.

“The Government has had a longstanding commitment to pay equity for midwives, and this announcement goes some way to addressing historical under-valuation of the entire midwifery workforce.”

“The health workforce plan announced this week showed the need to recruit and retain more midwives, and today’s announcement will go a long way towards achieving that,” Ayesha Verrall said.

Notes:

The agreement covers around 1,150 midwives directly employed by Te Whatu Ora.

The new pay rates will be backdated to 4 April 2022.

© Scoop Media

