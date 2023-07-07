Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pay Equity Milestone Achieved For Midwives

Friday, 7 July 2023, 6:03 am
Press Release: Minister of Health

A wage increase ratified today will give more than 1,150 midwives employed by Te Whatu Ora a 15 percent pay boost, Minister of Health Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced.

“The Chris Hipkins Government is committed to paying our front-line health workers fairly, with this agreement just the latest in the sector,” Ayesha Verrall said.

“I’m delighted the hardworking and predominantly female midwives of Te Whatu Ora are another step closer to getting the pay they deserve.

“This agreement means the Government will have increased the wages of our largest group of midwives by about 45 per cent since 2017.

“In addition they will receive a lump sum payment of at least $3,000.

“Graduate midwives in our public hospitals will now start work on almost $73,000 per year before overtime and allowances, while experienced midwives will be on a base rate of almost $97,000 before overtime and allowances.

“The Government has had a longstanding commitment to pay equity for midwives, and this announcement goes some way to addressing historical under-valuation of the entire midwifery workforce.”

“The health workforce plan announced this week showed the need to recruit and retain more midwives, and today’s announcement will go a long way towards achieving that,” Ayesha Verrall said.

Notes:

  • The agreement covers around 1,150 midwives directly employed by Te Whatu Ora.
  • The new pay rates will be backdated to 4 April 2022.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Minister of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Binoy Kampmark: The Ignorant Imperative: Hannah Gadsby On Picasso

By placing Picasso in the stockade of feminist disapproval, the humourless comedian Hannah Gadsby avoided the most profound questions of his oeuvre. To be so personal and play the man with such indignation is the first refuge of the talentless. More


The Conversation: Can The World Cup Level The Playing Field For All Women Footballers?

There’s little doubt the FIFA Women’s World Cup will deliver spectacle and significant financial rewards when it kicks off in a fortnight. The longer-term rewards, however, are harder to predict. More

Howard Davis: Prima Facie At Wellington’s Circa Theatre

“It feels significant that artists, creatives, thinkers, visionaries, and storytellers, who often struggle to make a living wage, will be educating our lawmakers and those who uphold the law,” says Director Lyndee-Jane Rutherford. More


Government: Fourth Round Of Grants Wraps Up Arts Regeneration Fund

The Cultural Sector Regeneration Fund will now support over eighty initiatives over the coming year to enable the development of the arts, culture, and heritage sectors well beyond the life of the funding. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 