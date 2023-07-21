Global Leader To Become Patron Of The Hepatitis Foundation Of New Zealand In Time For World Hepatitis Day

This month The Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand is putting the spotlight on hepatitis B in the lead up to World Hepatitis Day on 28 th July 2023.

World Hepatitis Day is an annual global event that gives people a chance to learn about hepatitis B and highlights the importance of getting tested. People should also get tested if their mother or a close family member has hepatitis B, or if they live with someone with hepatitis.

Hepatitis B is the main cause of liver cancer in NZ. About 100,000 New Zealanders live with chronic hepatitis B, and most are unaware they have it, because there are often no symptoms. People can therefore have severe liver damage before they start to feel ill and are diagnosed.

Six-monthly blood tests pick up early signs of liver problems. Getting tested is vital for at-risk groups.

In the run up to the awareness day a new patron for the Hepatitis Foundation of New Zealand has been appointed. The Rt Hon Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand and former United Nations Development Programme administrator, has stepped into the position. Foundation board chair, Dr William Rainger, says having Helen Clark on board is an honour for the organisation.

“Helen Clark is an inspiration to people everywhere, and a fantastic role model. As Patron, she will use her voice in support of the 150,000 people living with chronic hepatitis B and C in New Zealand.”

Helen Clark was New Zealand’s Prime Minister from 1999 - 2008. She then became the first woman to lead the United Nations Development Programme, as well as chairing the United Nations Development Group. She is now patron of The Helen Clark Foundation, Chair of the Global Commission on Drug Policy, Global Ambassador of The Hepatitis Fund and an active member of various international organisations. During her time as a government minister, Helen also held the health portfolio.

“Helen Clark is passionate about improving the wellbeing of communities and has extensive experience in health advocacy, including as New Zealand’s Health Minister and through her current involvement with the global Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health and other organisations and initiatives,” Dr Rainger said.

“Helen’s values align strongly with those of the Foundation, and we look forward to working with her to help raise awareness of hepatitis and decrease the incidence of the virus in New Zealand.”

The Hepatitis Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that offers free support, advice and monitoring for people with hepatitis B. People enrolled in the Foundation’s programme receive regular monitoring, education, support and, if required, referral to secondary care. There is no cure for hepatitis B but there is very effective treatment to suppress the virus that can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Ms Clark replaces former Foundation patron The Rt Hon Sir Jerry Mateparae when his term as Governor General concluded.

