People Asked To Urgently Return Any Medical Equipment They Have Borrowed

Friday, 21 July 2023, 11:26 am
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Whatu Ora Waitaha is asking people to urgently return walking frames and any items of medical equipment they have borrowed but no longer need.

“Anyone who borrowed equipment and has forgotten to return it – no matter how long ago – is asked to give it back, no questions asked,” says Jacqui Lunday Johnstone, Canterbury Executive Director of Allied Health, Scientific and Technical.

“We are running low on walking frames that we issue to patients from Christchurch Hospital and Burwood Hospital.

“Sometimes people unintentionally overlook returning borrowed equipment or store it away and forget about it. However, this can deprive another patient in need of the equipment or result in delays in their discharge from the hospital.

“If we don’t get some of this equipment back there will be an impact on discharges over the busy winter months. If anyone has any equipment that’s sitting unused and unneeded in their home or garage, please return it to Christchurch or Burwood Hospitals.”

If you run an op shop or a second-hand store and are donated any of our equipment (which will be clearly labelled as either Te Whatu Ora or Canterbury DHB property), please also bring it back to one of the drop off locations.

To drop off at Christchurch Hospital:

Come in through the main entrance off Riccarton Avenue. Drive past the Emergency Department entrance (on your left) and down the ramp in the lower ground car park. Drive around the carpark back towards the exit. There is a trolley on the left near the double doors where you can leave the equipment.

To drop off at Burwood Hospital:

Occupational therapy department, Physical Medicine Building, Gate 3, Mairehau Road, Burwood.

Please label the equipment with the borrower’s name.

Equipment includes (but is not limited to):

  • Walking frames
  • Shower stools
  • Toilet frames
  • Bed levers
  • Crutches
  • Pulse oximeters
  • Any hospital equipment you no longer need.

