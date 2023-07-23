Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

NZNO Members To Have Historic Say On Pay Equity

Sunday, 23 July 2023, 7:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) says its 35,000 or so members employed by Te Whatu Ora will start voting tomorrow (Monday 24 July) on whether or not to accept the latest proposed Pay Equity settlement.

The proposed settlement arose from mediation between Te Whatu Ora, NZNO and the PSA who have been in litigation over the claim in the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) and Employment Court since early 2022.

NZNO Chief Executive Paul Goulter said the Pay Equity claim, first lodged in 2017 under the Equal Pay Act, is meant to address long-standing sex-based discrimination and bring nursing wages in line with the wages of male-dominated professions that do similar work.

"It’s a significant and historic vote and if members accept it the amended pay rates would be effective from 7 March 2022 and would begin to be paid within six weeks of the proposed settlement being approved. If members don’t agree to the proposed settlement, we will resume judicial proceedings, and the outcome will be for the ERA and Employment Court to decide."

However, Paul Goulter said Pay Equity was entirely separate from collective agreement negotiations, and the two should not be conflated.

"These are wages nurses, midwives, health care assistants and kaimahi hauora are already entitled to because of the longstanding sex-based discrimination they have faced.

"We’re concerned that Pay Equity is often mentioned when the latest collective agreement offer from Te Whatu Ora is being described as if they were part of the same deal, which they are not.

"Collective agreement negotiations are about cost of living, labour market matters and, of course, all the other terms and conditions. They are not about gender discrimination which is addressed under the Equal Pay Act."

NZNO’s Te Whatu Ora members will also vote 1-7 August over whether to accept the latest collective agreement offer from Te Whatu Ora, which, Paul Goulter says, is an improvement on the last offer, though it does fall short in terms of members’ claims around safer staffing practices, nurse to patient ratios and health and safety.

A 24-hour strike planned to commence at 7am on 9 August, which was organised before the latest offer, will be called off if members vote to accept the offer.

"Members demanded this strike because of their frustration over the lack of progress and slow responses from Te Whatu Ora in negotiations, which have been going on since the current agreement expired back in October.

"It’s now entirely up to members to decide whether the flat rate salary increase of $4000 ($5000 for senior nurses) and a further 3 percent next year will be sufficient for them to settle and put a halt to strike action, and they are looking at this entirely separately from Pay Equity."

The offered collective agreement pay rises will be based on the new Pay Equity rates, if members vote to accept the proposed Pay Equity settlement agreement.

The Pay Equity ballot closes on 31 July.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Semmel Exhibitions: Wellington To Host Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

In December, Tākina will host the world premiere of this expo of rare artefacts, memorabilia, & immersive installations spanning Marvel’s 85-year history and its worldwide impact. More


Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More

New Zealand Society of Authors: Tina Shaw Wins 2023 Michael Gifkins Prize

A House Built On Sand is the gripping story of a mother–daughter relationship, with a mother who battles her unreliable memory to unravel a mystery from her past. Shaw wins a publishing contract with Text and a $10,000 advance against royalties. More


Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 