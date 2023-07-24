Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Study Shows Health Impacts Of Air Pollution In Mount Maunganui

Monday, 24 July 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

Te Whatu Ora has released a health risk assessment that calculates the impacts of air pollution in the Mount Maunganui community.

Toi Te Ora Medical Officer of Health Jim Miller said the study shows that poor air quality is creating significant health risks.

“Industry, traffic, and port activities all contribute to the poor air quality in the Mount Maunganui area,” Dr Miller said.

“The health risk assessment shows that more needs to be done to improve the health and wellbeing of Mount Maunganui residents. Air pollution affects everyone, and improved air quality will benefit the entire Mount Maunganui community.”

“Emissions of air contaminants in Mount Maunganui need to be reduced as much as possible and regulatory limits not viewed as a target to pollute up to.”

“The current regulations are the minimum required and we need to do better to protect the health of all members of the community.”

The health risk assessment undertaken by Emission Impossible Ltd, on behalf of ESR, was commissioned by Toi Te Ora Public Health in May 2022 due to environmental health concerns about air pollution in the Mount Maunganui community.

The intent of the assessment is to provide information to polluters, regulatory agencies, and the affected community on the potential scale of adverse health outcomes from existing air quality with the aim of working together to reduce discharges.

The report compares the air quality in Mount Maunganui with the nearby suburb of Otūmoetai. It assesses the health impacts of six pollutants.

Dr Miller said the health risk assessment found that particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulphur dioxide (SO2) all create increased public health risks for Mount Maunganui.

“Identified potential adverse outcomes include premature deaths, a higher frequency of cardiovascular and respiratory hospitalisation, and more restricted activity days.”

Dr Miller said recent monitoring data indicates air quality has improved in several locations in the last three years.

“However, the annual PM10 in the Mount Maunganui Airshed is still high and exceeds World Health Organization guidelines. The four-year dataset shows that in most locations we have not seen an improvement, which is concerning because it is chronic exposure that has the greatest health impact.”

“This provides an important piece of evidence for the Council and government agencies to consider when enforcing or revising the air quality standards.”

Dr Miller said improved monitoring including testing for more pollutants at key locations is vital to effectively understand the full impact of air pollution in Mount Maunganui.

If anyone has concerns about the effect of air pollution on their health and wellbeing, they should contact their GP or Healthline on 0800 611 116.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Semmel Exhibitions: Wellington To Host Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

In December, Tākina will host the world premiere of this expo of rare artefacts, memorabilia, & immersive installations spanning Marvel’s 85-year history and its worldwide impact. More


Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More

New Zealand Society of Authors: Tina Shaw Wins 2023 Michael Gifkins Prize

A House Built On Sand is the gripping story of a mother–daughter relationship, with a mother who battles her unreliable memory to unravel a mystery from her past. Shaw wins a publishing contract with Text and a $10,000 advance against royalties. More


Christchurch Art Gallery: Dame Robin White Retrospective Opens in Christchurch

Te Whanaketanga | Something is Happening Here will showcase around 50 iconic, diverse, & innovative works created by White in the last of four shows across Aotearoa from Saturday 22/7 - 5/11. The exhibition profiles her celebrated fifty-year career, demonstrating the cultural significance of her work in Aotearoa and beyond. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 