Prostate Cancer Petition Ready To Be Delivered To Parliament

A petition calling for a nationwide screening programme for prostate cancer has gathered over 30,000 signatures. The petition, which closed on July 15 and will be handed over to MPs at Parliament at noon on July 27, was instigated by Kristine Hayward, whose husband Bruce died from prostate cancer almost four years ago aged 66. Kristine is being supported in the petition by the Prostate Cancer Foundation of NZ, which has long advocated for better systems for early detection of the disease. More than 4000 men are diagnosed and more than 700 die from prostate cancer every year.

Hayward says many of these deaths are preventable. Bruce, a registered nurse like Kristine, had regular medical check-ups with his GP which included prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests. These showed that his levels were rising – a key warning sign – but by the time he was referred to a specialist his cancer had metastasised and could not be treated.

“My main concern is that there is no centralised population-based programme for diagnosis and treatment for men who have an elevated PSA test,” says Hayward.

“Current testing is unfunded, disorganised and inequitable, allowing too many men to die. There’s no centralised national screening programme as there is for breast, bowel or cervical cancers. Things need to change to provide a better level of healthcare for New Zealand men.”

Prostate Cancer Foundation New Zealand President Danny Bedingfield says significant advances in technology and improved diagnostic methods mean previous risks from prostate treatment have been reduced, and the latest research clearly shows that a comprehensive early-detection programme holds the promise of halving mortality from the disease.

“A national early-detection scheme can be leveraged off existing infrastructure in place for breast, cervical and bowel screening programmes. We’re asking government to implement a pilot scheme similar to the European Union’s, which would be a low risk, sensible way to learn, and then scale-up from there.”

Hayward is hoping her petition will help achieve that outcome, a pathway to diagnosis and treatment that will save lives.

