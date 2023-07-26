Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Government Soft On Vapes

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ has been calling for a ban on vapes being sold within one kilometre of schools and marae for years, and a complete stop to any more Specialist Vape Retailers (SVRs) from setting up.

The recently announced new proximity rules that will require a ban on Specialist Vape Retailers (SVRs) setting up within 300m of schools and marae after October 1, were put in place to try and help curb the youth vaping problem in New Zealand. However, the ban does not stop dairies and supermarkets within 300m of schools and marae from starting to sell vapes after October 1.

"These regulations are too soft to make any meaningful difference," says Foundation Chief Executive Letitia Harding. "If this Government was serious about addressing our youth vaping problem, then they would address the proliferation of SVRs around the country. We don’t need 1350 Specialist Vape Retailers - to put that into perspective, we only have 900 community pharmacies across New Zealand."

The Foundation is calling for an immediate stop to any more SVRs from setting up.

The Foundation is also disappointed that the Government has ignored calls for an outright ban on disposable vapes. Instead, new rules will be introduced, meaning all vapes must have removable or replaceable batteries. This rule is intended to ‘limit’ the availability of disposables.

"A ban on disposables was one of the few things that both health advocates and vaping industry spokespeople could agree on as a good way to protect young people from vaping harm. Yet the Government has left the door open for disposables with removable batteries to remain. These vapes are cheap and already available, so it will only be a matter of time before the vaping industry creates more of these products," Ms Harding adds. "Believe me, if there had been an outright ban on disposable vapes, we would have heard an uproar from the vaping shops selling these products."

Ms Harding says it is difficult to understand who the Government is taking advice from when it comes to vaping, or why the Government isn’t taking a stronger stance. "Youth vaping is now a significant health problem for young New Zealanders. Local data and overseas statistics show that around 20% of high school students are now regular vapers. We need stronger measures if we want to make a significant difference, and these regulations are just too soft," Ms Harding explains.

The Foundation is reiterating its call for a ban on vapes being sold within a one kilometre radius of schools and marae, a ban on non-refillable (disposable) vapes, a stop to anymore Specialist Vape Retailers from setting up, and for the nicotine content of all vape products to be reduced to 20 mg/ml.

It would also like to see no storefront advertising or visibility of products, and increased funding to support our youth who are now addicted to vaping.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More


Semmel Exhibitions: Wellington To Host Marvel: Earth's Mightiest Exhibition

In December, Tākina will host the world premiere of this expo of rare artefacts, memorabilia, & immersive installations spanning Marvel’s 85-year history and its worldwide impact. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 