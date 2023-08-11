Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Vape Signals Are A Call For Help From Our Tamariki

Friday, 11 August 2023, 6:47 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

To protect our rangatahi, the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) and Life Education Trust NZ are calling for a complete stop to any more new Specialist Vape Retailers (SVRs) from setting up, and no front of store advertising or visibility of products.

There are now 1365 SVRs listed on the Health Advisory and Regulatory Platform (HARP), "How can our government sit back and let the next generation become addicted to nicotine?" says Foundation Chief Executive Letitia Harding.

"We are hearing the cry from our teachers, our students, and parents, that enough is enough. It is heartbreaking to hear from parents and grandparents that their tamariki and mokoupuna are so addicted to their vape that they must leave class to vape; that they take their vape to bed at night, and even into the shower", adds Ms Harding.

ARFNZ and Life Education Trust NZ want to see urgency placed on quit vaping programmes, with dedicated funding to support rangatahi to quit vaping.

"We know the detrimental effects of nicotine on the developing brain, which is why we created the ‘Behind the Scenes’ theatre-in-education programme for secondary school students, that exposes the health risks of vaping and the influence of social media", says John O'Connell, Chief Executive of Life Education Trust NZ.

The Foundation is also disappointed that the Government ignored calls for an outright ban on disposable vapes.

"An outright ban on disposables should have been part of the new regulations. We know that there are vaping stores selling disposable vapes with removable batteries and these are marketed as " Prefilled vape pods - Just like a disposable vape but have a removeable battery." Ms Harding adds, "Big Tobacco always finds a way to get around these sorts of subtle changes."

Ms Harding says it is difficult to understand who the Government is taking advice from, "youth vaping is a significant health problem for young New Zealanders, with around 20% of high school students now regularly vaping. We need strong measures if we want to make a meaningful difference, and we need them now."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Scapegrace: Single Malt Whiskey Wins Top Global Award

Scapegrace’s Fortitude V Whisky has been awarded the Master Medal, the highest honour at the Global Spirit Whisky Masters. It is a manuka smoked single malt, aged three years in a virgin French oak cask, with complexity, a slight smoke on the nose, and a smooth palate with hints of sweetness. More


Hastings Art Gallery: Landmark Exhibition Opens At Te Whare Toi O Heretaunga

Hastings Art Gallery opens a celebration of traditional Tongan artforms reimagined through a contemporary art lens by two celebrated Tongan artists - Dagmar Vaikalafi Dyck & Sopolemalama Filipe Tohi. More


Dowse: Jakob Rowlinson's Faerie Land

Opening at The Dowse Art Museum in August, this show features a mix of new and existing works by UK-based artist Jakob Rowlinson, intertwining the natural world with medieval symbolism and questioning the bounds of masculinity throughout time. More

Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More

Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 