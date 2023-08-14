Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Error In Colostomy Surgery Breaches The Code

Monday, 14 August 2023, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

The Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner has found a consultant general surgeon breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code).

The breach concerns the care of a man with a spinal fracture who was partially tetraplegic and had difficulties with bowel care. The surgeon performed a laparoscopic end colostomy which diverts one end of the colon through an opening in the abdominal wall. The surgeon mistakenly formed the stoma (end of the bowel) at the wrong end, which led to bowel obstruction, and required additional hospital care and treatment.

According to the independent advisor consulted during this investigation, the formation of an end colostomy in patients with bowel dysfunction after spinal injury is a well-recognised procedure, and wrong end stoma formation is a significant technical error. Dr Vanessa Caldwell agreed that the incorrect formation of the colostomy was a departure from accepted practice.

Dr Caldwell found the surgeon breached Right 4(1) of the Code for not providing services with reasonable care and skill.

Following the surgery in a private hospital, the man was then admitted to a public hospital after developing postoperative complications. While Dr Caldwell noted there were delays in the follow-up treatment she was not critical of this, as the issues were mutli-factorial, including that wrong end stoma is rare.

Dr Caldwell acknowledged that, in addition to providing a written apology to the man and his family for the breach of the Code, the surgeon has taken a number of actions to improve his practice, including:

- Converting to open, rather than laparoscopic surgery, if there is any doubt about the correct end of the colon being made into a stoma.

- Placing his camera and operating ports on the contralateral side of the abdomen from where the stoma is being formed, and using a cut-down technique under direct vision, while performing laparoscopic colostomy.

- Remaining vigilant for the possibility of wrong end colostomy (and other complications).

- Reviewing the discharge plan with the patient (and family if necessary) and nursing staff (including the stoma nurses) daily to ensure that timing of the discharge is safe and appropriate.

The private hospital also made several changes to practice.

ENDS

Editors notes

The full report of this case can be viewed on HDC’s website - see HDC's ' Latest Decisions'.

Names have been removed from the report to protect privacy of the individuals involved in this case.

The Commissioner will usually name providers and public hospitals found in breach of the Code unless it would not be in the public interest or would unfairly compromise the privacy interests of an individual provider or a consumer. More information for the media, including HDC’s naming policy and why we don't comment on complaints, can be found on our website here.

HDC promotes and protects the rights of people using health and disability services as set out in the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights (the Code).

In 2021/22 HDC made 402 recommendations for quality improvement and providers complied with 98% of those recommendations.

Learn more: Education Publications

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
BATS: Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

After a leak under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the board and staff at Wellington’s much loved theatre had to make the difficult decision to close for two months & get the floors repaired so the theatre could continue to light up lives with live art. More


NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Tiny House Expo: Winners Announced

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. For the first time, the programme also included a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. More

Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Opening Gala

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 