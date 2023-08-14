Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens Welcomes Plan To Reduce Cost Of Fruit And Vegetables

Monday, 14 August 2023, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens

Pacific people will benefit from the removal of GST from fruit and vegetables according to Whānau Manaaki Kindergartens, an organisation that provides services to many Pacific families in Porirua and elsewhere in New Zealand.

Whānau Manaaki’s community services senior leader Caroline Mareko says making fruit and vegetables cheaper will encourage more healthy eating options among families and communities.

Caroline says Pacific families will be able to afford and access more healthier foods for better living.

Whānau Manaaki operates several home-based Pacific early childhood networks in Porirua and Levin, a Whānau Ora contract that serves 264 Pacific families, and 108 kindergartens around New Zealand including several that focus on Pacific language and culture.

“We support policies that help our Pacific communities make healthy choices, which will benefit the overall health and wellbeing of our people” says Caroline.

Food has become increasingly expensive, and fruit and vegetables have risen in price markedly this year, she says. Pacific people want to make healthy choices, but this is difficult when there is limited income to spend on food.

“We welcome this announcement, which will remove a tax on health.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Whanau Manaaki Kindergartens on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
BATS: Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

After a leak under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the board and staff at Wellington’s much loved theatre had to make the difficult decision to close for two months & get the floors repaired so the theatre could continue to light up lives with live art. More


NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Tiny House Expo: Winners Announced

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. For the first time, the programme also included a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. More

Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Opening Gala

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 