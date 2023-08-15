COVID-19 Restrictions Have Changed

Yesterday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced changes to New Zealand's COVID-19 health settings.

From today, the last remaining mandatory COVID-19 public health requirements for a 7-day isolation period for people testing positive for COVID-19, along with the wearing of face masks for visitors to healthcare and disability facilities, have been removed.

This marks a milestone in New Zealand's management of the pandemic. However, Covid-19 is still infecting thousands of people each week, including many seniors. The Ministry of Health is now recommending the following:

Take a RAT test if you have a runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, headache, loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath

Isolate for five days if you test positive

Continue to wear a facemask in healthcare settings (please respect their policy on mask wearing as you may be asked to wear a mask in particular situations or locations)

Wear a mask for 10 days after you test positive or from the day of your first symptoms if around anyone at risk of getting seriously ill with Covid (seniors, babies, people with health conditions etc). This is because some people remain infectious for up to 10 days.

Test daily for five days if you are a household contact of someone with Covid

Stay at home until you have recovered

You do not need to do another RAT test after testing positive. But if you are worried about being infectious, a negative test is a good indication that you are unlikely to be.

Report your RAT Test here: mycovidrecord.health.nz/

These recommendations are a good way we can continue to help protect those who are at risk of serious illness.

More information can be found on the Covid website here.

© Scoop Media

