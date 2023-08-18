Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Tackling New Zealand’s Falling Breastfeeding Rates To Improve Kiwi Kids’ Health And Development

Friday, 18 August 2023, 10:34 am
Press Release: Heart and Hands

Heart and Hands, founded by an experienced Midwife and mother, is revolutionising the support system for women and their families during the crucial Fourth Trimester period. With a vision to tackle New Zealand’s suboptimal breastfeeding rates this new service aims to create a solid foundation for lifelong health and wellness.

Founder, Heart and Hands, Rebecca Busby, says, “Breastfeeding plays a critical role in child health and development. It is a complete and unparalleled source of nutrition for infants. It is safe, clean, and contains essential antibodies that protect against numerous common childhood illnesses. But, unfortunately, this vital practice is declining.”

The World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a child's life, but the Growing up in New Zealand report revealed that 97% of Kiwi babies are breastfed initially, but this number drops to 53.4% at four months and further to 15.7% at six months. According to the Ministry of Health, the current national average for exclusive breastfeeding at three months is 47%, while the expectation set by the Ministry is 70%.

“Research has consistently shown that breastfed children experience numerous long-term health benefits. They tend to perform better on intelligence tests, have a reduced risk of being overweight or obese, and are less prone to diabetes later in life. Breastfeeding also offers significant health advantages for women, including a decreased risk of breast and ovarian cancers,” says Rebecca.

Common reasons for discontinuing breastfeeding include poor initiation of breastfeeding, perceived inadequate breast milk supply, poor suckling/attachment, and the inappropriate marketing of breast-milk substitutes, as well as a general lack of support and education for families.

“I talk to a lot of first time as well as experienced mothers, and many of them can’t believe how simple changes to their approach to breastfeeding makes such a big difference. Many of the reasons that mothers stop breastfeeding can be overcome with a little help, but accessing resources and correct guidance is not always easy. I am committed to empowering families with accurate information to help overcome barriers and create a positive impact on breastfeeding rates.”

Rebecca is attending The Baby Show at Auckland’s Showgrounds on 19-20 August, and launching her new online course,

Nurtured Beginnings - A Comprehensive Online Breastfeeding Programme for Expectant Moms , sharing her knowledge in a fun and informative way. Find out more at heart-and-hands.co.nz , and listen to Rebecca’s podcast

The Milky Way

.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Heart and Hands on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
BATS: Asking Wellingtonians To Be A “No Show”

After a leak under the floorboards in the BATS foyer and Lumen Bar, the board and staff at Wellington’s much loved theatre had to make the difficult decision to close for two months & get the floors repaired so the theatre could continue to light up lives with live art. More


NZTrio: Folk Music Journey Explores Home With Sounds From Afar

Continuing this season’s focus on folk-influenced compositions, the NZTrio is preparing for their second concert tour of the year, Homeland 2: Tunes From My Home. More


Tiny House Expo: Winners Announced

This year's competition saw an array of exceptional entries across all three categories: Best DIY Build, Best Commercial Build, and Most Creative Design. For the first time, the programme also included a People's Choice award, allowing the public to vote for their favourite design. More

Whakamana Cannabis Museum: Auckland Opening Gala

"We want to showcase the positive aspects of cannabis culture, from its therapeutic benefits to its rich history. We believe in destigmatizing adult use of cannabis and celebrating its therapeutic properties responsibly," says curator Abe Gray. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. Our hairstyles tell stories, assert identities, and empower avant-garde perspectives in both our art-making and social visibility. More


Kapiti Food Fair: Tami Neilson To Headline Night Gig

Tami Neilson, most recently winner of the 2023 APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Stars, a duet with Willie Nelson, is taking centre stage at this year's inaugural event. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 