Tackling New Zealand’s Falling Breastfeeding Rates To Improve Kiwi Kids’ Health And Development

Heart and Hands, founded by an experienced Midwife and mother, is revolutionising the support system for women and their families during the crucial Fourth Trimester period. With a vision to tackle New Zealand’s suboptimal breastfeeding rates this new service aims to create a solid foundation for lifelong health and wellness.

Founder, Heart and Hands, Rebecca Busby, says, “Breastfeeding plays a critical role in child health and development. It is a complete and unparalleled source of nutrition for infants. It is safe, clean, and contains essential antibodies that protect against numerous common childhood illnesses. But, unfortunately, this vital practice is declining.”

The World Health Organisation recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a child's life, but the Growing up in New Zealand report revealed that 97% of Kiwi babies are breastfed initially, but this number drops to 53.4% at four months and further to 15.7% at six months. According to the Ministry of Health, the current national average for exclusive breastfeeding at three months is 47%, while the expectation set by the Ministry is 70%.

“Research has consistently shown that breastfed children experience numerous long-term health benefits. They tend to perform better on intelligence tests, have a reduced risk of being overweight or obese, and are less prone to diabetes later in life. Breastfeeding also offers significant health advantages for women, including a decreased risk of breast and ovarian cancers,” says Rebecca.

Common reasons for discontinuing breastfeeding include poor initiation of breastfeeding, perceived inadequate breast milk supply, poor suckling/attachment, and the inappropriate marketing of breast-milk substitutes, as well as a general lack of support and education for families.

“I talk to a lot of first time as well as experienced mothers, and many of them can’t believe how simple changes to their approach to breastfeeding makes such a big difference. Many of the reasons that mothers stop breastfeeding can be overcome with a little help, but accessing resources and correct guidance is not always easy. I am committed to empowering families with accurate information to help overcome barriers and create a positive impact on breastfeeding rates.”

Rebecca is attending The Baby Show at Auckland’s Showgrounds on 19-20 August, and launching her new online course,

Nurtured Beginnings - A Comprehensive Online Breastfeeding Programme for Expectant Moms , sharing her knowledge in a fun and informative way. Find out more at heart-and-hands.co.nz , and listen to Rebecca’s podcast

The Milky Way

.

