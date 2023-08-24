Nominate Your ‘everyday Hero’ For The 2023 Clinical Informatics Leadership Award

Nominate your ‘everyday hero’ who helps you do your job by making information flow to where it needs to be, for the 2023 Clinical Informatics Leadership Award.

Award judge and national chief clinical information officer Lara Hopley says, “clinical informatics is fundamental to making your job easier and more enjoyable. It's about getting the right information to the right person at the right time. It's difficult.

“We want to identify those who make this a bit easier. Do you know someone who makes things work? Who just makes information flow?”

The Clinical Informatics Leadership Network, (CiLN) partnered with Health Informatics New Zealand (HiNZ) to launch the Clinical Informatics Leadership Award in 2019.

Now in its fifth year, Hopley encourages people to “give a shout out to a leader who has supported you and your team.

“An everyday hero, a clinician and someone you trust: someone who has made a difference in your day to day interaction with information you need to do your job well. This is your chance to give something back.”

CiLN’s Clinical Informatics Position Statement, details five key ways in which clinical informaticians bring value to the sector, which are; expertise, clinical leadership, stakeholder engagement, competence and capability, and communication.

The 2023 award is looking for a clinical informatician who best demonstrates the ‘value added’ in two of these areas.

Accenture is sponsoring the award with $5,000 in funding for the winner to attend a conference or do further study. They will also receive a free pass and speaking slot at Digital Health Week NZ 2024.

Accenture NZ health lead Will Reedy says, “health systems worldwide are at a breaking point due to workforce constraints making traditional healthcare models unsustainable and New Zealand is no different.

“Clinical leadership in digital health across NZ has a unique opportunity to reinvent healthcare to enable better access, experience and outcomes: enabling clinicians to do what they do best—help people.

“We look forward to seeing the nominations for 2023,” he says.

To be eligible for the award you must be a member of CiLN, which is free to join.

Nominations close on 14 September 2023 and three finalists will be chosen by the judging panel. A public vote will decide the winner, who will be announced at Digital Health Week NZ 2023 this November in Hamilton.

