Myeloma NZ & Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ welcome potential for new and expanded medicines access, but more is needed

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 7:26 pm
Press Release: Myeloma New Zealand

“We are very pleased Pharmac has today announced a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the supply of lenalidomide and pomalidomide to treat multiple myeloma,” says Barbara Horne, Chair of Myeloma New Zealand.

“While lenalidomide is already available to some myeloma patients meeting particular treatment criteria, the potential for expanded access to this medicine will be welcomed. The potential to have pomalidomide as a new funded treatment is very exciting, especially as it is nine years since we have had a new myeloma medicine funded in New Zealand.”

“Some patients are privately funding lenalidomide or pomalidomide in NZ or importing them from overseas. So there will be a number of families around the country keeping their fingers crossed for a successful outcome with the RFP. However, even if this goes ahead, there will still be two other important myeloma treatments, daratumumab and carfilzomib, that will remain on Pharmac’s Options for Investment list.

“The continuing lack of access to daratumumab is particularly concerning. We are aware some clinical trials cannot be run here because a prerequisite is that patients have been treated with daratumumab.”

"It is a positive step forward but these medications need to be funded, with wider access. However, this still leaves us 5 – 10 years behind comparable health systems in the treatment of myeloma, with a need to fund more modern and efficacious therapies, including daratumumab a high priority.” said Peter Browett, LBC’s Medical Director.

Myeloma is New Zealand’s second most common blood cancer and there is a desperate need for modern and better medicines to be funded for the nearly 3000 myeloma patients here. Myeloma New Zealand has been running our “Keep Us Living” campaign for almost a year now to draw attention to the pitiful availability of funded medicines to treat this cancer. Australia already funds five more medicines than New Zealand – it’s heartbreaking for patients and families to know we are so far behind.

