Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Protecting Our Drinking Water Sources – Where Do The Parties Stand?

Monday, 28 August 2023, 9:38 am
Press Release: Public Health Communication Centre

A lack of cohesive, comprehensive vision for the country's land use, particularly from our two main parties, leaves drinking water sources and waterways at risk according to results of a survey by the Public Health Communication Centre (PHCC).

The second Briefing in our series - Where do the parties stand? Protecting water sources and drinking water quality - analyses the results of the PHCC survey of the five parties currently in parliament looking at a range of public health issues. This Briefing looks at how proactive parties will be at protecting our water, especially communities' drinking water sources.

Lead author Marnie Prickett says the inquiry into the 2016 Havelock North outbreak identified 800,000 New Zealanders are on water supplies that are “not demonstrably safe”. Furthermore, she says, 80% of New Zealanders identify the state of our water as their main environmental concern. Yet, political parties have very different understandings about how to protect it.

“To protect the quality of our water we have to take into account multiple factors including land use, central and regional governance, infrastructure, climate change, and regulation Too narrow a focus from the incoming Government will mean more risk for communities from water-borne disease and hazardous contaminants in water,” says Marnie Prickett.

The survey asked whether parties would implement regulations such as ‘sinking lid’ caps on the use of nitrogen fertiliser. This is in relation to the growing problem of nitrate contamination of drinking water from the intensification of farming including the more than 600% increase in the use of nitrogen fertiliser over recent decades. We also asked what other policies the parties would introduce to protect the sources of our drinking water.

“What is striking, particularly from the two main parties, is the lack of cohesive, comprehensive vision for moving to more sustainable, healthy land use,” says Marnie Prickett.

Primary risks to drinking water sources are agricultural pollution and the over extraction of water for irrigation. Cyclone Gabrielle demonstrated how poor land use coupled with climate change can impact water services during storms. National did not mention land use or farming practices at all. While Labour did, it appeared focused on incremental changes.

Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori identified land use and activities as pressures for water quality. In contrast, National discussed water services, avoiding comment on nitrogen fertiliser or land use. ACT focused on drinking water standards as the primary driver for quality drinking water.

No party mentioned climate change, which is projected to amplify all existing issues with water quality, drinking water provision, and the resilience of water infrastructure.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Public Health Communication Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 