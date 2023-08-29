Ngāti Rangi Welcomes Proactive Release Of Cabinet Paper On Achieving Pae Ora Through Primary Care

28 August

The vision for primary and community healthcare over the next ten years laid out in the Cabinet paper released today is welcomed by Ngāti Rangi.

“The Pae Ora Act specifies that the sector should provide opportunities for Māori to exercise decision-making authority on matters of importance to Māori” said Ngāti Rangi Pou Ārahi Helen Leahy.

“The Cabinet paper endorses system settings that better enable Māori to design and deliver whānau-centred solutions; a vision which we embrace”.

“The Whanganui District Health Board Health Needs assessment (19 July 2022) reveals that in the Whanganui region unplanned admissions to hospital by Māori still occur at a higher rate than non-Māori among all ages. ‘Ambulatory sensitive hospitalisations’ (ASH) by Māori occurs at a rate 60% higher than non-Māori.

“Of particular concern to Ngāti Rangi is that the South Ruapehu has higher than average rates among young tamariki and kaumātua. Unplanned surgical admission rates for Māori are also higher in the South Ruapehu”.

ASH rates are often thought of as a proxy measure of the effectiveness of access to and quality of primary health care. Avoidable hospitalisations are those admissions involving a medical condition that is preventable or amenable to primary care.

“The DHB report also tells us that inequalities continue in access to healthcare services, with over a quarter of Whanganui’s population unable to get an appointment to see a GP within 24 hours compared to under 20% in New Zealand”.

“We know that cost has an impact on being unable to fill a prescription or being unable to visit a GP as does geographic location".

“The COVID response showed the effectiveness of Māori mobilising a by-Māori-for Māori approach” said Ms Leahy. “The Māori population is proportionately higher in the South Ruapehu being 43.5%; it makes sense to let Māori determine the solutions that reflect their needs and aspirations.

“Ngāti Rangi is dedicated towards honouring the outcomes of consultation undertaken over the last few years focusing on Ruapehu Wellness. Our intentions are to design an innovative model of care informed by the needs and aspirations of our community for a better way of working together, where whānau are at the centre”.

“We support the direction laid out for Manatū Hauora, Te Whatu Ora, and Te Aka Whai Ora to develop a primary and community healthcare work programme that is whānau-centred and fit for purpose. We celebrate the intention of Pae Ora: whānau who can flourish and thrive in their communities – living long, fulfilling lives in good health, and who are supported to maintain their health and wellbeing”.

© Scoop Media

