Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pharmac Taking Action To Ensure Supply Of Type 2 Diabetes Medicine Amid Worldwide Shortage

Tuesday, 29 August 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

Te Pātaka Whaioranga - Pharmac is taking steps to ensure people with type 2 diabetes who take dulaglutide (branded as Trulicity) can continue to access the treatment while we experience further supply chain issues on top of a global shortage.

Dulaglutide is a medication injected once a week for the treatment of type 2 diabetes while also reducing the risk of heart attack for this population.

“We want to reassure people taking dulaglutide that we are doing all we can to make sure they can access a treatment,” says Pharmac’s Director, Pharmaceuticals Geraldine MacGibbon.

“Since March we have funded an alternative treatment called liraglutide (brand name Victoza) which is a similar medicine to dulaglutide and there is plenty of stock available. We’re encouraging healthcare practitioners to prescribe this treatment to new patients. Liraglutide requires a different Special Authority approval from dulaglutide."

“Another step we are taking is reducing the dispensing frequency for dulaglutide from three monthly to monthly from Friday the first of September. We appreciate this will mean people will need to visit their pharmacy more often.”

Earlier in 2023 Pharmac’s Diabetes Advisory Committee advised that prioritising available stock for those already on dulaglutide is important and that an alternative diabetes treatment needed to be available. The new currently funded alterative, liraglutide, requires a daily, rather than weekly self-administered injection.

The supplier of dulaglutide, Eli Lilly, has advised Pharmac that more stock is on its way to New Zealand and expects it to be available from mid-September.

“We are working hard to make sure people with type 2 diabetes can continue to access this important medicine and we will continue to keep a close eye on supplies,” concludes MacGibbon.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 