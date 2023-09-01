Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Rare Disorders Omission From Cabinet Paper Concerning, Says Rare Disorders NZ

Friday, 1 September 2023, 9:00 am
Press Release: Rare Disorders NZ

Rare Disorders NZ is alarmed that despite Manatū Hauora working for the past year on New Zealand’s first Rare Disorders Strategy to address the inequitable health outcomes for those affected by rare disorders, the rare disorder community has not once been mentioned as a priority population group in a recently released cabinet paper on the Minister of Health’s vision for primary and community healthcare in Aotearoa.

The cabinet paper, ‘Achieving Pae Ora Through Primary Care’, makes mention of a number of vulnerable population groups where targeted efforts are required to achieve equitable health outcomes, but fails to mention the rare disorder community.

“Primary healthcare services are the greatest contributor to health outcome inequities for people with rare disorders because of their repeated inability to make timely and accurate diagnoses. It is alarming that the inequities faced by the rare disorder community continue to be overlooked despite all the work that has gone into the Rare Disorder Strategy to date,” says Chris Higgins, Chief Executive of Rare Disorders NZ.

The Rare Disorders Strategy will direct the health system in how to better manage rare disorder cases and address the failings of the health system to meet the healthcare needs of this sizeable population group of 300,000 New Zealanders. Challenges and systemic barriers for people living with a rare disorder include lack of timely diagnosis, poor treatment access, lack of access to modern medicines, lack of coordinated care, isolation, and a general sense of feeling lost in the system.

“We support the underlying principles and design features for primary and community healthcare outlined in the paper, as these reflect what we have long been calling for to improve equitable access to services for people living with a rare disorder. However, we do now hold concerns about the Government’s appreciation of just how important the implementation of the Rare Disorder Strategy is to improve the health and wellbeing of rare disorder patients. If they get the system right for people affected by rare disorders, they get it right for everybody,” says Higgins.

The design features set out in the cabinet paper that should underpin primary and community healthcare in Aotearoa are: comprehensive and accessible, continuous, coordinated, individual and whānau-centred, and fit for purpose and continually improving.

“What's needed is an outward looking primary healthcare system which is connected to national and international centres of knowledge and excellence. There’s not even a hint of this in the Cabinet paper, and there’s therefore a real risk that the proposed locality-based approach to delivering primary health care services will perpetuate for those with rare disorders the worst features of the postcode lottery,” says Higgins.

About Rare Disorders NZ

Rare Disorders NZ is the only national organisation supporting all New Zealanders who live with a rare condition, and the people who care for them. Rare Disorders NZ offers a central starting point for patients and families affected by rare disorders, and helps families, patients and healthcare providers find essential information and support groups.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rare Disorders NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Maiden NZ: Don McGlashan To Be Inducted Into Music Hall Of Fame

This honour will celebrate not only his iconic songwriting, and acclaimed work as a composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist, but also recognise his pivotal role as an advocate and leader in the music community. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Janet Frame Literary Trust: essa may ranapiri Wins Poetry Prize

The $7,000 Janet Frame Literary Trust Award for Poetry will be presented to poet essa may ranapiri on 28 August. “This prize means so much to me as another curly haired poet who likes to think their writing has some of Frame's spark in it," said ranapiri. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 