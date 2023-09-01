Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Initiative For Younger-Onset Dementia Successful In Canterbury

Friday, 1 September 2023, 9:12 am
Dementia Canterbury

Dementia Canterbury’s unique holistic programme for people with Younger-Onset Dementia is proving successful at reducing anxiety and stress for local whānau. The people-centred initiative matches people with Younger-Onset Dementia with a key worker from the moment of diagnosis, allowing early intervention, guided by the latest research and developments in the field.

Dementia Canterbury Younger Onset Key Worker, Erica Collingwood says the programme aims to empower clients to continue to be themselves, be connected and be fulfilled, whilst engaging in evidence-based activities.

“The opportunity for key workers to offer support and connection from the point of diagnosis at the Cognitive Disorders Clinic with Neurologist Dr Campbell Le Heron is unique. We then follow this through to supporting engagement with our Younger Onset Programme, which we have fine-tuned to meet the specific needs of people with younger-onset, and their whānau,” she says.

Younger-Onset Dementia occurs before the age of 65 and has a significant impact on those diagnosed. Traditional models of post-diagnostic support are set up to focus on the needs of older adults, leaving the needs of those with Younger-Onset Dementia unfulfilled.

After noticing more people being diagnosed with younger-onset, Dementia Canterbury’s Chief Executive Darral Campbell started to develop the younger-onset specific programme, which has been refined based on research over the past five years.

“We initially started with a weekly programme for people with younger-onset where they came to us and engaged in a series of connection activities. That programme was hugely successful and people reiterated the importance of fun, being connected to other people, and engaging in meaningful activities. So, the programme is very much about enabling people to continue to do the things that are meaningful for them, but including purposeful cognitive stimulation and physical activities too,” Campbell says.

Dementia Canterbury believes every person and their whānau, regardless of their age, is entitled to support that meets all their needs and have created a people-centred initiative that engages their younger-onset clients from the moment of diagnosis. The holistic approach to this programme sees the Dementia Canterbury team walking alongside people with Younger-Onset Dementia and their whānau, providing specialist information and education, connection and socialisation, cognitive stimulation, and physical activity.

The best measure of success for Dementia Canterbury is the satisfaction and voices of the people living with Younger-Onset Dementia and their whānau. One client, Lois says: “Sometimes, it’s the only place we feel normal, as everyone understands.”

Lois was diagnosed with younger-onset Alzheimer’s disease in February 2021 and her daughter Sarah says the difference Dementia Canterbury’s support has made for her mum and the family has been huge. “The team stood beside mum and our family, and gave us information, tools and reassurance that enabled us to feel more confident and relaxed with the path ahead of us.” She says.

Dementia Canterbury exists to support people and their whānau to continue to live fulfilling lives following a Mate Wareware-Dementia diagnosis. Their team provides free, community-based education, activities and specialised support services across the Waitaha-Canterbury and Te Tai Poutini-West Coast regions.

